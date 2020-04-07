Sarasota Orchestra Cancels Remaining Season Concerts and Sarasota Music Festival

Sarasota Orchestra has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2019/2020 season and the Sarasota Music Festival in June. This decision was made in response to the current COVID-19 global pandemic and based on guidance from government and health officials.

The following events are cancelled:

Discover Beethoven: Discover Beethoven's Seventh

May 2-3

Outdoor Pops: Iconic Songs of the 70's

May 8-9

Sarasota Music Festival

Concerts, Masterclasses, and Special Events

May 31- June 20

"The decision to cancel the remainder of the Sarasota Orchestra season and the Sarasota Music Festival was taken with great care," said Joseph McKenna, President & CEO. "our primary concern is the health and safety of the community. Although we are unable to finish our season, we are looking forward and committed to sharing the healing power of music with our community in the future."

Ticket holders for 2019/2020 concerts may go to Sarasota Orchestra website for information on purchased tickets. Questions regarding tickets may be sent to web@sarasotaorchestra.org.

Music Moves Us

To maintain a connection to the community during a period of social distancing, Sarasota Orchestra has launched "Music Moves Us," a virtual connectivity initiative. Videos and music reside on the Orchestra's website, sarasotaorchestra.org and its Facebook and Instagram pages. The campaign also includes weekly broadcasts of Sarasota Orchestra concert recordings on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m., on Classical WSMR 89.1 . The organization is exploring the expansion of the Music Moves Us initiative to include a presence from Sarasota Music Festival faculty and fellows.

Watch:

https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/music-moves-us

Listen:

https://www.wsmr.org/tuesday-masterwork-with-the-sarasota-orchestra-march-24-2020/

Rebroadcasts:

https://www.wsmr.org/the-sarasota-orchestra-classical-romance-rebroadcast/





