Sarasota Orchestra Announces Updates To MASTERWORKS 1: SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE Lineup

Sarasota Orchestra has announced a change of soloist to upcoming concert Masterworks 1: Symphonie Fantastique.

Due to an injury, pianist Joyce Yang has been forced to withdraw from her November 4-6 performances. Jon Kimura Parker will take Yang's place as soloist. Parker performed as a soloist and with the Montrose Trio as part of the 2019 Sarasota Music Festival.

He said, "From my appearance three years ago...I experienced Sarasota's astounding commitment to great music. What a joy to return with the Grieg Piano Concerto!"

The music on the program is unchanged.

Masterworks 1: Symphonie Fantastique

David Alan Miller, conductor | Jon Kimura Parker, piano

Quinn Mason - A Joyous Trilogy

Grieg - Piano Concerto

Berlioz - Symphonie fantastique

When/Where:

November 4, 7:30pm | Van Wezel

November 5, 7:30pm | Van Wezel

November 6, 2:30pm | Van Wezel

How: Tickets from $37, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.