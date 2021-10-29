Sarasota Orchestra Announces November 2021 Concerts

November brings Sarasota Orchestra to the Van Wezel for its first Masterworks program since March 2020. The Orchestra also presents its third Chamber Soirée.

Masterworks 1: Portraits in Sound

Mussorgsky's orchestral showpiece, Pictures at an Exhibition, anchors this full orchestra homecoming with its sonic gallery of musical interludes influenced by works of art. Young superstar Blake Pouliot joins the orchestra for Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. Mozart Camargo Guarnieri's Festive Overture provides an exhilarating opening to the program with Brazilian-born Maestro Marcelo Lehninger on the podium.

Marcelo Lehninger is in his third year as Music Director of the Grand Rapids Symphony. In 2018, he brought the orchestra to Carnegie Hall, its first performance at the famed venue in 13 years. He previously served as Music Director of the New West Symphony in Los Angeles, for which the League of American Orchestras awarded him the Helen H. Thompson Award for Emerging Music Directors. After a two-year tenure as Assistant Conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra that included stepping in for James Levine on short notice in Boston and on tour at Carnegie Hall, Lehninger served as Associate Conductor for an additional three years. As a guest conductor in the United States, he has led the Chicago, Houston, Detroit, Baltimore, and Seattle Symphonies, among many others. Lehninger made his debut with Sarasota Orchestra in 2019.

Twenty-four-year-old violinist Blake Pouliot is the Grand Prize winner of the 2016 Orchestra Symphonique de Montréal (OSM) Manulife Competition. Pouliot has been described by the Toronto Star as "One of those special talents that come along once in a lifetime," and after his performance of the Korngold Violin Concerto at his debut with the Montreal Symphony and conductor Vasily Petrenko, he was described by Montreal's La Presse as "Clearly. Absolutely. Undoubtedly virtuoso."

When/Where:

November 5 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

November 6 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

November 7 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

How: Tickets from $35, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434

Chamber Soirée 3: American Lyric

Members of Sarasota Orchestra present a chamber recital of music for strings and winds encompassing a range of "American" idioms as heard by three different masters. Amy Beach based her 1929 String Quartet in part on music of the Inuit people, whereas Dvořák's "American" String Quintet No. 3 holds his musical vision for an American national anthem. The two works bookend Samuel Barber's Summer Music for wind quintet, which offers to transport listeners to the season of ease and relaxation.

Inspired by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman's "In This Place (An American Lyric)," the concert begins with a reading of an excerpt from the poem by Florida Studio Theatre associate artist J Paul Nicholas.

When: November 18, 5:30pm

Where: Holley Hall

How: Tickets from $38, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434

For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.