Sarasota Orchestra Announces MUSIC MOVES US - SMF EDITION

Article Pixel Jun. 1, 2020  
To maintain a connection to the Sarasota-Manatee community following the cancellation of the 2020 Sarasota Music Festival (SMF), the festival's artistic leadership, fellows and faculty are producing a virtual collaboration with Sarasota Orchestra's Music Moves Us initiative.

Music Moves Us - SMF Edition will launch with "postcards" from this year's SMF faculty and fellows sharing video messages and performances. It will continue to expand with regular updates of new content. The campaign also encompasses weekly broadcasts of Sarasota Music Festival concert recordings, Tuesdays at 7:00 pm, on Classical WSMR 89.1 FM.

"Music Moves Us - SMF Edition" can be experienced on Sarasota Orchestra's website and its Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as through free email subscriptions.

Music Moves Us - SMF Edition Week One (June 2 - 8, 2020) Online Highlights:

Musical Postcards

Posted to social media Tuesday through Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and available to view online:

· 2020 Faculty Frank Morelli, Bassoon| Tuesday, June 2, 2020

· 2020 Fellow Tsung- Yu Tsai, Cello | Wednesday, June 3, 2020

· 2020 Faculty Carol Wincenc, Flute | Thursday, June 4, 2020

· 2020 Fellow Athena Tsianos, piano|Friday, June 5, 2020

· 2020 Fellow Cameron Akioka, piano| Saturday, June 6, 2020

· 2020 Faculty Frank Almond, violin | Sunday, June 7, 2020

2019 Rising Stars Concerts

Friday, June 5, 2020 - available to view online

Music Moves Us will feature Rising Stars concerts from the 2019 Summer Music Festival, in which festival fellows performed chamber works of their choice. Viewers can tune in for a full concert experience.

Levin Lectures

Friday, June 5, 2020 - available to view online

Viewers can enjoy informative, insightful, and entertaining talks by acclaimed music scholar, pianist, and educator, Robert Levin.

When: Music Moves Us - SMF Edition Launches Tuesday, June 2.
www.SarasotaOrchestra.org

Watch & Listen:

https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/music-moves-us


