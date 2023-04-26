SEA SYMPHONY Features Soprano Karina Gauvin And Baritone Christian Wagner This May

After the successes of Verdi's Requiem and Puccini's La BohÃ¨me, the Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes (OPCM) under the direction of Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, concludes its season of grandiose lyrical masterpieces with Sea Symphony, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maison Symphonique.

The OPCM invites the public to dive in and discover the colours, textures and nuances of La Mer by Debussy and the first symphony by Vaughan Williams. With the voices of internationally acclaimed Canadian soprano Karina Gauvin and German baritone Christian Wagner, Vaughan Williams' bubbling Symphony of the Sea pays homage to the countless souls who took to the sea to disappear into its depths.

Â« I feel honoured to give this grandiose music by Vaughan Williams its premiere at Maison Symphonique allowing the hall's impeccable acoustics to bring to life the nuances of this oceanic work to put us all in the mood and to give us a taste of the summer ahead! Â», mentions Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, artistic director of the OPCM.

It is an evening of evocative sound painting, performed by 80 musicians and 100 singers from the OPCM under the direction of Francis ChoiniÃ¨re. 115 minutes (with intermission) of pure happiness.

Sea Symphony

Saturday May 20, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Maison symphonique (1600 Saint-Urbain, MontrÃ©al)

Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, the artistic director of the OPCM, named "a promising young conductor", Christophe Huss, and one of "30 Canadian classical musicians to watch under 30", CBC, is a versatile musician, active as a conductor, concert producer, pianist and composer. Since March 2020, ChoiniÃ¨re has conducted more than 43 performances in ten concert halls across seven cities in Quebec and Ontario, including Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Maison Symphonique, Grand ThÃ©Ã¢tre de QuÃ©bec and Salle Roy Thompson. Maestro ChoiniÃ¨re is also the winner of the Prix Goyer MÃ©cÃ©nat Musica 2023-24 of $125,000, the most important prize of its kind in Canada, granted to an emerging collaborative artist.

The Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes (OPCM) is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 in Montreal and dedicated to inspiring a new generation of music lovers. In addition to its regular season, OPCM is committed to music education initiatives and international music projects, including master classes, workshops, and school scholarships, for the development and advancement of the lyric and symphonic arts. The OPCM envisions a classical music community in Montreal and abroad with an ever-growing appreciation for the lyrical and symphonic arts through awareness, excellence, education and inclusion.