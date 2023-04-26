Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEA SYMPHONY Features Soprano Karina Gauvin And Baritone Christian Wagner This May

The OPCM invites the public to dive in and discover the colours, textures and nuances of La Mer by Debussy and the first symphony by Vaughan Williams.

Apr. 26, 2023 Â 
SEA SYMPHONY Features Soprano Karina Gauvin And Baritone Christian Wagner This May

After the successes of Verdi's Requiem and Puccini's La BohÃ¨me, the Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes (OPCM) under the direction of Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, concludes its season of grandiose lyrical masterpieces with Sea Symphony, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maison Symphonique.

The OPCM invites the public to dive in and discover the colours, textures and nuances of La Mer by Debussy and the first symphony by Vaughan Williams. With the voices of internationally acclaimed Canadian soprano Karina Gauvin and German baritone Christian Wagner, Vaughan Williams' bubbling Symphony of the Sea pays homage to the countless souls who took to the sea to disappear into its depths.

Â« I feel honoured to give this grandiose music by Vaughan Williams its premiere at Maison Symphonique allowing the hall's impeccable acoustics to bring to life the nuances of this oceanic work to put us all in the mood and to give us a taste of the summer ahead! Â», mentions Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, artistic director of the OPCM.

It is an evening of evocative sound painting, performed by 80 musicians and 100 singers from the OPCM under the direction of Francis ChoiniÃ¨re. 115 minutes (with intermission) of pure happiness.

Sea Symphony

Saturday May 20, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Maison symphonique (1600 Saint-Urbain, MontrÃ©al)

Tickets and information: Place des arts website

Call 514 842-2112 or 1 866 842-2112

Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, the artistic director of the OPCM, named "a promising young conductor", Christophe Huss, and one of "30 Canadian classical musicians to watch under 30", CBC, is a versatile musician, active as a conductor, concert producer, pianist and composer. Since March 2020, ChoiniÃ¨re has conducted more than 43 performances in ten concert halls across seven cities in Quebec and Ontario, including Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Maison Symphonique, Grand ThÃ©Ã¢tre de QuÃ©bec and Salle Roy Thompson. Maestro ChoiniÃ¨re is also the winner of the Prix Goyer MÃ©cÃ©nat Musica 2023-24 of $125,000, the most important prize of its kind in Canada, granted to an emerging collaborative artist.

The Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes (OPCM) is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 in Montreal and dedicated to inspiring a new generation of music lovers. In addition to its regular season, OPCM is committed to music education initiatives and international music projects, including master classes, workshops, and school scholarships, for the development and advancement of the lyric and symphonic arts. The OPCM envisions a classical music community in Montreal and abroad with an ever-growing appreciation for the lyrical and symphonic arts through awareness, excellence, education and inclusion.




Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022/23 Symphonic Season Photo
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022/23 Symphonic Season
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA announces its 45th concert season which offers both in-person and live streamed experiences for all concerts.
Composer Vivian Fungs PRAYER Graces Spring And Summer Concert Programs Internationally Photo
Composer Vivian Fung's PRAYER Graces Spring And Summer Concert Programs Internationally
rayer - the innovative and highly personal pandemic-era composition by JUNO Award-winning composer Vivian Fung - will be performed as part of concert programs at sites across North America and Europe this spring and summer.
Honens Names John Kieser As President & CEO Photo
Honens Names John Kieser As President & CEO
Honens has named Canadian-born arts administrator, John Kieser, as its new President & CEO beginning on July 1, 2023.
Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA Photo
Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA
Award-winning composer and violist Jessica Meyer will be the featured soloist in the world premiere of her own new work GAEA: Concerto for Amplified Viola and Chamber Orchestra. She'll perform alongside the Orchestra of the League of Composers â€“ which commissioned the work â€“ on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00pm at Columbia University's Miller Theatre in New York.

More Hot Stories For You


Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEAComposer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA
April 25, 2023

Award-winning composer and violist Jessica Meyer will be the featured soloist in the world premiere of her own new work GAEA: Concerto for Amplified Viola and Chamber Orchestra. She'll perform alongside the Orchestra of the League of Composers â€“ which commissioned the work â€“ on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00pm at Columbia University's Miller Theatre in New York.
Lebanon County Choral Society Will Perform Faure's REQUIEM in MayLebanon County Choral Society Will Perform Faure's REQUIEM in May
April 25, 2023

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be offering Faureâ€™s Requiem and other choral pieces in concert on Sunday, May 21. Both the Adult Chorusâ€”comprised of singers in high school and beyondâ€”and the Youth Chorusâ€”made up of singers in grades three through eightâ€”will be performing.
Isaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists AwardsIsaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists Awards
April 24, 2023

American Pianists Association has announced Isaiah J. Thompson as the winner of the 2023 American Pianists Awards. The announcement was made after the final round of performances on Saturday, April 22 at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis.
Keitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundation's 2023 Solti FellowKeitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundation's 2023 Solti Fellow
April 24, 2023

The Solti Foundation U.S. Board Chair Penny Van HornÂ andÂ Elizabeth Buccheri,Â Artistic and Awards Committee Chair, today announced the 2023 recipient ofÂ The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. The 23-year-old organization's major grant is awarded annually to a single promising American conductor 38 years of age or younger.
London Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in MayLondon Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in May
April 21, 2023

The renowned London Chamber Orchestra will perform on stage in Hong Kong with Musicus Society's Trey Lee and young musicians of Musicus Soloists Hong Kong.
share