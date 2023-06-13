Ross McKee Foundation Sponsors Two Concerts By The Exceptional Young Pianist Hilda Huang

The Ross McKee Foundation has announced two extraordinary events showcasing McKee Competition laureate Hilda Huang.



At Noe Valley Ministry on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m., the "Midsummer Music" concert pairs Huang with a laureate of the Klein Competition, violinist Nikki Chooi. They join forces on a Mozart sonata and Maurice Ravel's Tzigane but also play solo works, including Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G Minor for unaccompanied violin and the G-major Keyboard Partita. This concert is a collaboration between the Klein Competition and the Ross McKee Foundation.



For more information, please visit https://secure.givelively.org/event/california-music-center/midsummer-music-nikki-chooi-and-hilda-huang-in-concert

In addition to "Midsummer Music," the Ross McKee Foundation presents Hilda Huang in a solo recital at Old First Church on Sunday, June 25 at 4 p.m. Huang — who won the prestigious Leipzig International Bach Competition — will play an additional two partitas by J.S. Bach, one of the Schumann Novelletten, and Liszt's St. Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds.



For more information on Hilda Huang's solo recital, please visit https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/hilda-huang-sunday-june-25-at-4-pm/.

"We're thrilled to present Hilda — who won our Competition in 2011 — at these two events. When the Klein Competition approached us about pairing our laureates in a performance, Nikki and Hilda seemed like a natural match. The two quickly put together an engaging and diverse program for the Noe Valley Ministry concert," said Nicholas Pavkovic, Executive Director of the Ross McKee Foundation. "Both artists bring an exceptional level of artistry and passion to their performances, so this promises to be a fantastic event. And the following Sunday we're looking forward to hearing more of Hilda's wonderful Bach at Old First Church — as well as some of her favorite Schumann and Liszt."

About Nikki Chooi

Violinist Nikki Chooi is internationally known for his powerful and poetic performances. He is a laureate of the Klein, Queen Elizabeth, and Tchaikovsky Competitions. His highly lauded debut performances at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center were followed by solo engagements with orchestras worldwide, including the Buffalo Philharmonic, Vancouver Symphony, and Puerto Rico Symphony. Currently serving as the concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, he has also appeared as a guest concertmaster with distinguished ensembles like the Pittsburgh Symphony and Sydney Symphony. nikkichooi.com



Hilda Huang is known for her dedication to the works of J.S. Bach. She made history by winning the prestigious Leipzig International Bach Competition, becoming the first person of Asian descent and first American to receive this honor. Huang's performances on piano, fortepiano, and harpsichord showcase her versatility and unique voice, captivating audiences worldwide. Hilda Huang is a Steinway Artist. hildahuang.net



Since its establishment in 1997, this prestigious Competition has celebrated the accomplishments of young pianists from Northern California. Laureates have been awarded more than $150,000 in prize money, in addition to gaining performance opportunities, professional-level recordings and videos showcasing their extraordinary performances. Numerous laureates have gone on to have distinguished careers as concert pianists and educators.



The internationally-esteemed Klein Competition showcases the exceptional talent of young string musicians. Established in 1985, it has attracted participants from around the world and has become a launching pad for many musical careers, including those of celebrated laureates Vadim Gluzman and Jennifer Koh. Klein Competition



The Ross McKee Foundation has supported piano performance and education in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1989. The Foundation continues the legacy of pianist and educator Ross McKee (1915-1987) through a nationally recognized piano competition for young artists, grants in support of piano performances, and scholarships for pianists at various local educational institutions, including Community Music Center and Cazadero Music Camp. In recent years, the Foundation has supported piano programming at Ensemble for These Times, Left Coast Ensemble, Lieder Alive, the San Francisco International Piano Festival, among others. In 2020, the Foundation responded to the loss of performance opportunities for Bay Area pianists due to COVID by launching Piano Break, a weekly series featuring Bay Area pianists in intimate recitals, often recorded in their own homes.