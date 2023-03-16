Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall

Review: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall

MTT performs THE GREAT Schubert

Mar. 16, 2023  
Review: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall
Michael Tilson Thomas. Photos by: Fadi Kheir

Sunday's performance at the NY Philharmonic was nothing short of a lovefest. From the moment MTT entered the auditorium until after his last standing ovation, curtain call - well over two hours later.

Tilson Thomas began the program with his own Meditations on Rilke. His recording of "Meditations" won the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Compendium. "Meditations" proved a perfect platform for two wonderful soloists: mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and bass-baritone, Dashon Burton. Tilson Thomas has stated that the cycle is deeply personal, rooted in his musical and familial heritage going back to his great-grandfather. "Music was a kind of lifelong journal, or confessional companion, into which new entries were always being added. It is much the same for me, and in composing these Meditations on Rilke, whose poems are so varied in mood and character, my own lifelong 'musical journal' was a lens through which to view and express this poetry."

Review: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall Loosely modeled on Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde, (there is even a brief quotation from Das Lied in the introduction) Tilson Thomas navigate the common themes of Autumn, drinking, and death-"October Day," "The Song the Drunkard Sing," "Autumn." Cooke's warm, burnished tones fit the music perfectly. Burton's dark, ever so slightly rough-edged sound gave an intimate, almost conversational quality to his selections.

After a brief intermission, Tilson Thomas literally bounded back to the podium. He shared a private joke with the orchestra which caused an outburst of laughter in the violins just before the down beat. The tiny gesture spoke volumes about the love and respect between conductor and orchestra.

Given its status as beloved repertory staple, it's almost inconceivable that Schubert's "Great" Symphony never received even a single performance in his lifetime. The composer's poverty and the symphony's intrinsic hurdles - initially referred to as way overlong and virtually unplayable - delayed its premiere till well over a decade after the composer's death.

Mendelssohn and Schumann adored the symphony, praising it's "heavenly length," but early audiences were not used to extended stretches of repeated material and were not as forgiving as more modern audiences.

Review: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall "The Great's" four movements feature constant, obsessive ostinato patterns. Tilson Thomas used the rhythmic devices as a propelling force driving the energy forward in exhilarating fashion.

That wonderful sense of forward motion was present throughout the performance, driving the music with a forward-leaning passion - a quality in short supply these days. The performance featured virtually no self-consciousness, here was a conductor not craving attention, but rather relishing in the joy and ecstasy in the music in an effortless manner.

In 2021, Maestro Tilson Thomas revealed that he was suffering from a Glioblastona Multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer. (on a personal note, it was the cancer that took my own father) He had a large tumor removed and has since continued with his conducting career, with little slowing down. Witnessing him in full flight, joyously engulfed in the music he so loves, was a cherished moment for this critic, who has followed him for decades.

Michael Tillson Thomas is an American treasure. No single musician has done more for classical music in America in the last 40 years. Thank you, Maestro. You have made our lives infinitely richer. We love you.

-Peter Danish




Sound Off: Music For Bail Announces Talent Unlimited High School Residency Photo
Sound Off: Music For Bail Announces Talent Unlimited High School Residency
Sound Off: Music For Bail announces a first-ever residency and side-by-side performance at Talent Unlimited High School from April 3-5, culminating in a world-first recording, celebratory gala, and reception.
American Folk Art Museum Announces Benefit Concert Featuring Lonnie Holley and Friend Photo
American Folk Art Museum Announces Benefit Concert Featuring Lonnie Holley and Friends
The American Folk Art Museum will host a benefit concert on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Adler Hall at The New York Society for Ethical Culture (2 West 64 Street, New York, New York).
Review: The Vienna Philharmonic, Bruckner 8th at Carnegie Hall Photo
Review: The Vienna Philharmonic, Bruckner 8th at Carnegie Hall
What did our critic think of THE VIENNA PHILHARMONIC AT CARNEGIE HALL at Carnegie Hall? As I sat in Carnegie Hall on Sunday afternoon, awaiting Christian Thielemann and his mighty Vienna Philharmonic's final performance of a three-concert visit, I waxed nostalgic and drifted back to my very first hearing of the day's featured piece: Bruckner 8th. In 1989, I saw (for the only time live) Herbert Von Karajan with this same Vienna Philharmonic deliver a blistering performance of the piece.
City Lyric Opera Presents Verdis LA TRAVIATA in May Photo
City Lyric Opera Presents Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in May
Celebrating its first opera staged at a proscenium theater in its seven-year history, City Lyric Opera (CLO) presents one of the world's most beloved operas, Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata (The Fallen Woman), which has captivated audiences for more than 150 years with its beautiful melodies, dazzling party scenes, and heart-wrenching tragedy.

From This Author - Peter Danish


Review: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen HallReview: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall
March 16, 2023

What did our critic think of MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall? Sunday's performance at the NY Philharmonic was nothing short of a lovefest. From the moment MTT entered the auditorium until after his last standing ovation, curtain call - well over two hours later.
Review: The Vienna Philharmonic, Bruckner 8 Th at Carnegie HallReview: The Vienna Philharmonic, Bruckner 8 Th at Carnegie Hall
March 14, 2023

What did our critic think of THE VIENNA PHILHARMONIC AT CARNEGIE HALL at Carnegie Hall? As I sat in Carnegie Hall on Sunday afternoon, awaiting Christian Thielemann and his mighty Vienna Philharmonic's final performance of a three-concert visit, I waxed nostalgic and drifted back to my very first hearing of the day's featured piece: Bruckner 8th. In 1989, I saw (for the only time live) Herbert Von Karajan with this same Vienna Philharmonic deliver a blistering performance of the piece.
Previews: NJ SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 23-24 SEASON at NJ PACPreviews: NJ SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 23-24 SEASON at NJ PAC
March 10, 2023

NEWARK, NJ: January 27, 2023 - The New Jersey Symphony is thrilled to announce its 101st season highlighting Music Director Xian Zhang's ambitious vision to explore the musical heritage of the American orchestral works.
Review: New Jersey Symphony Performs MAHLER 3RD at NJPACReview: New Jersey Symphony Performs MAHLER 3RD at NJPAC
March 8, 2023

What did our critic think of NJ SYMPHONY MAHLER 3RD at NJPAC? NJ Symphony musical director, Xian Zhang has stated often that the Mahler 3rd is her favorite work of all time. This was evident from the instant she bounded up onto the platform until the time she stepped down some 99 minutes later. During the time in between, she led her orchestra through a titanic performance of the epic Mahler 3rd.
Review: PARLANDO CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: HEROINES AND HERETICS at Merkin HallReview: PARLANDO CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: HEROINES AND HERETICS at Merkin Hall
November 14, 2022

What did our critic think of PARLANDO ENSEMBLE: HEROINES AND HERETICS at Merkin Hall;?
share