Qatar Wins Bid to Host World Symposium of Choral Music in 2023

Following a successful bid by Qatar National Choral Association, supported by Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC), Qatar has won the rights to host the World Symposium of Choral Music in 2023. Held once every three years, the International Federation of Choral Music's (IFCM) flagship event is considered the most prestigious non-competitive choral event and will attract 2000-4000 international delegates to the country, reinforcing its position as a hub for cultural events.

H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Secretary-General of Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, commented "We are delighted to add the World Choral Symposium to the growing list of events coming to Qatar, and are thrilled to be able to showcase our own traditions and cultural offerings. We continue to work towards attracting large-scale events in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) space, as we continue to diversify and grow our tourism industry."

In a statement the IFCM said "The international choral community through the IFCM congratulates Qatar on their winning bid and wishes them every success and support in their preparations for this unique event in 2023. We are looking forward to an exciting exploration of the musical treasures of the Middle East and Central Asia. The Symposium in Qatar provides IFCM and the hosts with the opportunity to create a new network and enhance exchange and cooperation within and beyond this area."

Every three years since 1987 the World Symposium on Choral Music has brought the finest choirs, conductors, presenters, composers, and choristers from around the globe together to share in a celebration of fine choral singing. The WSCM has been hosted in cities around the globe including Barcelona, Puerto Madryn, Seoul, Copenhagen. Kyoto, Minneapolis, Rotterdam, Sydney, Vancouver, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, Vienna and Auckland.





