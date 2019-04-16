Piano Recital With Anita Tomasevich Announced At Technopolis

The Paphos Music Lovers Association organises, as part of the Spring Music Festival, a piano recital with Anita Tomasevich on Wednesday, 8th of May, 8pm at Technopolis 20.

Programme:

Rachmaninov: Prelude in G# minor Op 32, No. 12, Prelude in B minor Op 32, No. 10, Prelude in F minor Op 32, No. 6

Chopin: Four Mazurkas: Op 68, No. 2 in A minor, Op 33, No. 2 in D Major, Op 30, No. 4 in C# minor, Op 17, No. 4 in A minor

Chopin: Polonaise in F# minor Op 44

JS Bach/F Bussoni: Two Choral Preludes: Nun komm der Heiden Heiland BWV 659, Ich ruf"zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ BWV 639

JS Bach/F Bussoni: Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004

Entrance: 12 euro (all proceeds to the Paphos Music Lovers fund to support local arts projects). Part of the Spring Music Festival organised by Paphos Music Lovers. Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Anita Tomasevich (piano) has performed in some of the major halls in The Netherlands, Spain, London, Italy, Russia and Serbia. She is a laureate of international competitions, including first prize in Citta di Tortona Italy and she has appeared regularly on Serbian National Radio and Television. She studied in the Music Academy in Novi Sad, Royal Conservatoire in Den Hague and was accepted for PhD studies at the Royal Academy of London. She studied with renowned teachers such as Jegor Chugayev (student of Y. Milstein), Svetlana Bogino (student of L. Oborin) and Vladimir Ograkov (student of E. Gilies), Marcel Boudet and Ellen Corver (student of K. Stockhausen). Yelena Richter, Lazar Berman, Gyorgy Sandor (student of Bella Bartok) and Stefan Vladar. In 2005 she released her first CD recording with works of Scarlatti, Chopin, Scriabin and Prokofiev. In 2006 her career as a concert pianist was stopped by a spinal injury. After almost ten years of recovery, Anita started performing again, both solo and chamber music, receiving excellent reviews. During season 2016/17 she had a series of recitals in Cyprus, Italy and Holland and for the season 2018 /2019, she is performing solo and chamber music recitals in Serbia, Holland, Cyprus, Greece and Germany. As a chamber musician, Anita forms a piano duo with a Dutch pianist Eke Simons and with the Romanian violinist, residing in Cyprus, Sorin Alexandru Horlea. Anita was founder and the Artistic Director of the Avaton Music Festival, which received international acclaim. http://www.anitatomasevich.com/





