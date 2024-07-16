Pianist Michael Stephen Brown To Present Lotus Eater At Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The internationally lauded American pianist Michael Stephen Brown will return to the 41st season of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival for one concert on August 1, 2024, at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church (2429 Montauk Highway, Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932).

The highlight of this concert will be the world premiere of Mr. Brown's own composition Lotus Eater for Flute, Cello, Piano, and Percussion. This piece is commissioned by the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival. Besides the world premiere work, Mr. Brown will also perform Mozart's Piano Quartet in E-flat major, K. 493. Entitled "Mozart Reflections," the program will also include Mozart's Quartet in A major, K. 298 and And Legions Will Rise by Kevin Puts. The full program follows

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quartet in A major for Flute and Strings, K. 298

Kevin Puts And Legions Will Rise for Clarinet, Violin, and Marimba

Michael Stephen Brown Lotus Eater for Flute, Cello, Piano, and Percussion

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet in E-flat major, K. 493

Mr. Brown will be joined by colleagues Marya Martin, flute; Osmo Vänska, clarinet; Erin Keefe, violin; Masumi Per Rostad, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; and Ian Rosenbaum, percussion.

General admission of $50 and $75 and student tickets of $10 are available for purchase on Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival's website. For more information please visit pianist Michael Stephen Brown's website.

Pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown has also been singled out for his "exceptionally beautiful" compositions by The Washington Post.

A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Mr. Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, was featured by the Society this season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.

Comments