Pianist Kevin Cole To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Rhapsody In Blue With Naxos Release & More

See Cole in performances with Albany Symphony and Michigan Theater.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 1 Video: Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera
Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company
VIDEO: Meet The Cast Of Lyric Opera Of Chicago's CINDERELLA Photo 3 VIDEO: Meet The Cast Of Lyric Opera Of Chicago's CINDERELLA
Pianist Brian Ganz To Play Chopin's Most Difficult Works At Strathmore As He Closes In On Photo 4 Pianist Brian Ganz To Play Chopin's Most Difficult Works At Strathmore As He Closes In On Being The First To Perform All 250

Pianist Kevin Cole To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Rhapsody In Blue With Naxos Release & More

February 2024 marks the 100th birthday of George Gershwin's jazz piano concerto Rhapsody in Blue. Kevin Cole, revered interpreter of George Gershwin's fusion of classical and popular styles, will celebrate the anniversary with a Naxos release of the work, a performance with the Albany Symphony, and by playing the work on George Gershwin's personal piano at the University of Michigan.

On Friday, February 9, Naxos releases Cole's recordings of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and Second Rhapsody with conductor David Alan Miller and musicians from the National Orchestral Institute + Festival, a program of the University of Maryland's Clarice Smith Performing Arts
Center.

Miller remarked on the significance of the project: "Recording these essential Gershwin masterpieces with the brilliant musicians of the National Orchestral Institute and Kevin Cole, the greatest Gershwin interpreter of our time, is a dream come true for me. While Kevin and I have performed these works all over the world, we have never had the privilege of recording them until now, and we are so proud to present them for the very first time restored to their original glory in the University of Michigan's Gershwin Initiative Critical Edition."

On Saturday, February 10, Cole performs Rhapsody in Blue with David Alan Miller and the Albany Symphony at 7:30 p.m. in the Click Here.

On Sunday, February 11, The University of Michigan Gershwin Initiative in partnership with Ann Arbor's landmark Michigan Theater hosts a Gershwin Centennial Celebration Concert at 6:00 p.m. Cole will perform the solo on Rhapsody in Blue on a Steinway grand from Gershwin's Manhattan apartment that was donated to the University of Michigan by the composer's nephew Marc Gershwin. Gershwin used this instrument to compose such musical works as the folk opera Porgy and Bess as well as his I Got Rhythm Variations. The event is free and open to the public, but requires an electronic, general admission ticket (reserve here).

Cole has performed with over 100 orchestras worldwide including sold out performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall, and the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. He is regarded as the foremost interpreter of George Gershwin's piano compositions and the first pianist to play all four of Gershwin's works for piano and orchestra in one concert (Albany Symphony).




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
North/South Chamber Orchestra to Perform Works by Composers from England, Germany, Italy a Photo
North/South Chamber Orchestra to Perform Works by Composers from England, Germany, Italy and the US

The North/South Chamber Orchestra presents an evening of new music for strings, featuring works by composers from England, Germany, Italy, and the US.

2
Violinist Nathan Amaral Wins $50,000 Robert Frederick Smith Prize in Sphinx Competition - Photo
Violinist Nathan Amaral Wins $50,000 Robert Frederick Smith Prize in Sphinx Competition - Full Winners Announced!

Sphinx Organization, the largest and longest-standing organization dedicated to diversity and inclusion in classical music, announces the winners of the 27th Annual Sphinx Competition in Detroit, MI, which took place from January 25-27, 2024 in the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center. 

3
Backun Signs GRAMMY-Nominated Clarinetist Anthony McGill As A Backun Artist Photo
Backun Signs GRAMMY-Nominated Clarinetist Anthony McGill As A Backun Artist

Backun signs renowned clarinetist Anthony McGill as a Backun Artist, solidifying their commitment to excellence in musical instruments.

4
Carnegie Hall Presents ACO In AMERICA IN WEIMAR: ON THE MARGINS, March 12 Photo
Carnegie Hall Presents ACO In AMERICA IN WEIMAR: ON THE MARGINS, March 12

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7:30pm, Carnegie Hall presents the American Composers Orchestra (ACO) in America in Weimar: On the Margins at Zankel Hall. 

More Hot Stories For You

Pianist Kevin Cole To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Rhapsody In Blue With Naxos Release & MorePianist Kevin Cole To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Rhapsody In Blue With Naxos Release & More
North/South Chamber Orchestra to Perform Works by Composers from England, Germany, Italy and the USNorth/South Chamber Orchestra to Perform Works by Composers from England, Germany, Italy and the US
Violinist Nathan Amaral Wins $50,000 Robert Frederick Smith Prize in Sphinx Competition - Full Winners Announced!Violinist Nathan Amaral Wins $50,000 Robert Frederick Smith Prize in Sphinx Competition - Full Winners Announced!
Backun Signs GRAMMY-Nominated Clarinetist Anthony McGill As A Backun ArtistBackun Signs GRAMMY-Nominated Clarinetist Anthony McGill As A Backun Artist

Videos

Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met Video
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met
Get A First Look At Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Blanchard's CHAMPION Video
Get A First Look At Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Blanchard's CHAMPION
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald Video
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Munich Philharmonic in Classical Music Munich Philharmonic
Carnegie Hall (2/03-2/03)
The Hot Sardines in Classical Music The Hot Sardines
Carnegie Hall (4/19-4/19)
Yefim Bronfman in Classical Music Yefim Bronfman
Carnegie Hall (5/05-5/05)
Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein in Classical Music Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (4/06-4/06)
Ensemble Modern in Classical Music Ensemble Modern
Carnegie Hall (4/12-4/12)
Juneteenth Celebration in Classical Music Juneteenth Celebration
Carnegie Hall (6/19-6/19)
Antonio Sánchez in Classical Music Antonio Sánchez
Carnegie Hall (4/26-4/26)
Quatuor Ébène in Classical Music Quatuor Ébène
Carnegie Hall (4/05-4/05)
Emanuel Ax in Classical Music Emanuel Ax
Carnegie Hall (4/21-4/21)
Twelfth Night in Classical Music Twelfth Night
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  