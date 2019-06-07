Photo Flash Morris Choral Society Celebrates Spring with GREATEST HITS FROM OPERA AND BROADWAY

The Morris Choral Society's Spring Concert "Greatest Hits from Opera and Broadway" led by MCS Music Director Jason Tramm played to a full house and enthusiastic audiences on May 18th and 19th in Morristown, New Jersey.

Showcasing the universal appeal of the choral tradition and ensemble singing the concert featured masterworks and showstoppers from Grand Opera and the Great White Way.

Among the selections performed were operatic choral works by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Wagner, Offenbach and Mascagni and sweeping medleys from the Broadway musicals West Side Story, Candide, Phantom of the Opera, Oh, Kay!, A Little Night Music, and The Tender Land.

Dramatic coloratura soprano Christina Major performed with the Morris Choral Society as guest soloist, and delighted audiences with her powerful and exquisite performance. which included the beloved Brindisi from Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata and Pietro Mascagni's Easter Hymn from Cavalleria Rusticana.

Also appearing in concert was the ever popular Express Male sextet performing beloved favorites from Broadway composers Jule Styne & Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Kern & Oscar Hammerstein as well as Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein.

Funding support for the Morris Choral Society's Spring Concert "Greatest Hits From Opera and Broadway" was made possible in part by the Arts Council of the Morris Area through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Vince Marchese



Morris Choral Society and MCS member Laura DeFelice

Morris Choral Society and MCS member Donna Anderle, soprano and Wendy Schramm, mezzo soprano singing the Jacques Offenbachâ€™s Bacarolle from Les Conte Dâ€™Hoffman

Guest soloist, soprano Christina Major performs Brindisi from Giuseppe Verdiâ€™s La Traviata

Music Director Jason Tramm with members of the Morris Choral Society, guest soprano soloist Christina Major and pianist Michael Shane Wittenberg





