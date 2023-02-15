Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey Presents IMAGES AND IMAGINATION With David Bernard

The concert will feature the music of Debussy, Lalo and Berlioz, and features renowned cellist Adrian Daurov.

Feb. 15, 2023  

On February 26th at 3PM, the Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey will present "Images and Imagination" a journey through major symphonic works by illustrious French composers Debussy, Lalo and Berlioz. This program, including Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique, Nuages and Fêtes from Debussy's Nocturnes, and Lalo's Cello Concerto, will be led by Music Director Candidate David Bernard, Music Director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra and the Eglevsky Ballet. The soloist in the Lalo will be the renowned cellist Adrian Daurov.

Maestro Bernard will offer a free pre-concert talk about the program at 2pm just prior to the concert.

"It is a thrill to work with the fine musicians of the Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey in bringing this incredible program to New Jersey audiences," says David Bernard. "The journey of passion and emotional peaks in Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique combined with the vivid imagery of Debussy's Nocturnes and the lyricism and virtuosity of Lalo's Cello Concerto will be an unforgettable experience for the audience and the orchestra," says Bernard.

This performance is the second of three concerts featuring finalists from the PSNJ's international search for the successor to Matthew Oberstein, who served as Music Director for 10 years driving the orchestra's growth, new commissions and development of local partnerships. Audience members for each of the concerts this season will provide feedback and input to the search committee.

"The PSNJ is starting 2023 with more enthusiasm than ever," said Board President Elura Nanos. "The chance to work with Mr. Bernard is incredibly exciting for our group, and our 85+ members will take the stage this winter eager to share their experience with our audience."

"Images and Imagination," will be held at Eastern Regional High School Center for the Performing Arts in Voorhees, NJ on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3PM, with a pre-concert talk at 2PM. The program will feature works by Debussy, Lalo, and Berlioz. Maestro Bernard will offer a free pre-concert talk about the program at 2pm just prior to the concert.




