Philadelphia Youth Orchestra To Accompany Lisa Fischer And Grand Baton

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra will accompany veteran singer Lisa Fischer and her band, Grand Baton, in a spectacular performance in Verizon Hall at The Kimmel Center of Performing Arts on November 1, at 8 p.m. PYO's 130 members, between the ages of 14 and 21, will support Fischer's dynamic range of rock, soul, classical and other influences. Josephine Lee, President & Artistic Director for the Chicago Children's Choir, will be conducting the orchestra.

Fischer was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary film 20 Feet from Stardom, and has provided backup vocals for legendary groups, like the Rolling Stones and Sting. The program will include music by them, Luther Vandross and Tina Turner.

Maestro Louis Scaglione, PYO conductor, said about the performance, "It is truly an honor for our students to play alongside Lisa Fischer and her band, Grand Baton. Fischer is the epitome of dedication to her craft and original musical styling. I am confident our students will grow in their development through the experience of performing with her."

Tickets for the concert are $30-80 and can be purchased through Ticket Philadelphia by calling 215.893.1999.

The renowned Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization, now in its 80th season, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs. Training tomorrow's leaders, PYO provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training. Students go on to excel in many diverse fields, and it is with pride that Philadelphia Youth Orchestra notes that many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are alumni. For more information, please visit www.pyos.org.

The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, featuring 130 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 14-21. Young musicians 12-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra, which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who is Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra. Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra (PYMO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing featuring students age 10-17 years old. Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute Dean of Faculty and Students, Paul Bryan, is an all brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. PRYSM (Philadelphia Region Youth String Music) and PRYSM Young Artists ensembles provide string large ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians ages 6-14. The director and conductor of PRYSM is Gloria DePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor of PRYSM Young Artists is Andrea Weber. Tune Up Philly (TUP) is PYO's after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith, that focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under- resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum.





