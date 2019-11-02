Parthenia Viol Consort Presents Al Naharot Bavel â€“ By The Waters Of Babylon

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will be in concert on Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 PM, presenting Al Naharot Bavel - By the Waters of Babylon - A Concert with ARTEK Early Music Ensemble at Temple Ansche Chesed, 251 W. 100th St. in Manhattan.

The program will feature Jewish composers of the Renaissance and Baroque. Madrigals, fantasies and more by Salomone Rossi in Italy and the Lupo and Bassano musical dynasties in England.

Tickets are $50 - front section, $25 - floor & balcony and $10 - side seats (with partial stage view), available in advance at https://gemsny.org/events/parthenia. For more information, call GEMS NY at 212-866-0468.

ARTEK Early Music Ensemble concerts are renowned for exciting, dramatic performances of baroque music. Founded by director Gwendolyn Toth in 1986, ARTEK's past seasons include acclaimed appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Regensburg (Germany) Tage Alter Musik Festival and the Boston, Berkeley, Bloomington and Indianapolis early music festivals in the U.S. In the New York City area, ARTEK has appeared at Lincoln Center, Wall-to-Wall Opera at Symphony Space, Metropolitan Museum, Music Before 1800, Peak Performances in Montclair and Princeton Friends of Music series.

ARTEK is Gwendolyn Toth, harpsichord, Laurie Heimes, soprano, Barbara Hollinshead, mezzo-soprano, Andrew Fuchs, tenor, Jonas Budris, tenor, Peter Becker, bass-baritone, Charles Weaver, lute and Motomi Igarashi, viol. Visit them at https://www.artekearlymusic.org/

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.





