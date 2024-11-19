Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Kicks Off its 2024-2025 With MAHLER'S FAREWELL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony has announced its 2024-2025 season, including five programs led by Music Director David Bernard. The season includes fully immersive classical music events presented in conjunction with InsideOut Concerts, Inc., embedding audience members with the musicians of the orchestra using a patented approach invented by David Bernard. Audience Members in InsideOut events experience the program from the perspective of the musicians. The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony’s 2024-2025 season includes the music of Mahler, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Ravel and Rimsky-Korsakov, including a holiday InsideOut Nutcracker with a holiday reception.

The first event of the season, Mahler’s Farewell, will be held on Sunday, November 24th featuring Mahler’s evocative Symphony No. 9, his last complete symphony. Written in the last few years of Mahler’s life, his Ninth Symphony brings listeners an incredible mosaic of brilliant, beautiful and heartfelt narratives.

“In much of his music, and especially his symphonies, Mahler repeatedly focus on specific themes, such as depicting his childhood through music, the culture of his homeland in rural Austria expressed through dances such as Landler and Waltzes, and his obsession with counterpoint,” says Maestro Bernard. “In the Ninth, Mahler gave us everything he had, giving us the best and most mature expression of each of his most cherished subjects.”

Mahler’s Farewell is offered in Two Immersive Formats. The 2PM Family Event gives children the opportunity to play the instruments of the orchestra after experiencing the music from within the orchestra. Tickets and more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mahlers-farewell-the-family-insideout-concertstm-experience-tickets-908600938867

The 5PM Full/Adult Event pairs an immersive experience of the full symphony with a post-concert reception where the audience can meet the members of the orchestra. Tickets and more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mahlers-farewell-the-full-insideout-concertstm-experience-tickets-908596987047

All Park Avenue Chamber Symphony events are held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues. Park Avenue Chamber Symphony events are presented using the InsideOut Concerts immersive approach, invented by PACS Music Director David Bernard (US Patent No. 11,673,070). Audience members are seated inside the orchestra, among the musicians, in an approach that maximizes immersion in the music making experience.

“A live performance by a full symphony orchestra is an absolutely incredible event with 100 musicians creating art right before your very eyes and ears,” says Maestro Bernard, who is also inventor of InsideOut Concerts patented approach. “Audience members for InsideOut Concerts events with the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony are fully immersed in both the music and the music making, giving them an unforgettable experience that creates classical music enthusiasts just from one event. This particular opportunity to experience Mahler’s Ninth from inside the orchestra is an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Comments