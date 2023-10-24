Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Kicks Off 2023-2024 Season With TRANSCENDENT TRIUMPH Next Month

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony has announced its 2023-2024 season, including five programs led by music director David Bernard. The season includes fully immersive classical music events presented in conjunction with InsideOut Concerts, Inc., embedding audience members with the musicians of the orchestra using a patented approach invented by David Bernard. Audience Members in InsideOut events experience the program from the perspective of the musicians. The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony’s 2023-2024 season includes the music of Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Wagner and Brahms, including a holiday InsideOut Nutcracker with a holiday reception and Centenary in Blue, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue featuring jazz pianist sensation Ted Rosenthal as soloist.

"A live performance by a full symphony orchestra is an absolutely incredible event with 100 musicians creating art right before your very eyes and ears,” says David Bernard, music director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and Inventor of InsideOut Concerts patented approach. “The problem is, audiences sitting in traditional concert hall seats are given roughly 10% or less of the full experience. Audience members for the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony concerts, are fully immersed in both the music and the music making, giving them an unforgettable experience that creates classical music enthusiasts just from one event. It is extraordinary.”

The first event of the season, Transcendent Triumph, will be held on Saturday, November 18th and is offered in two formats:

At 2PM, a Family Version (tickets: Click Here) features a shortened program followed by an instrument zoo provided by New York City’s Lucy Moses School.

At 5PM, a Full/Adult version (tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2324-1A ) features the complete program followed by a post-concert reception.

All Park Avenue Chamber Symphony events are held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

Transcendent Triumph brings the audience inside Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2. “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony is a personal exploration of every bit of human emotion, expressed through an amazing lens of orchestral color and brilliance,” says Music Director David Bernard. “To experience this work from inside the orchestra is a truly unforgettable and transcendent experience. I am so excited to bring this experience to the audience.” says Music Director David Bernard.

