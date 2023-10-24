Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Kicks Off 2023-2024 Season With TRANSCENDENT TRIUMPH Next Month

The first event of the season, Transcendent Triumph, will be held on Saturday, November 18th.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists Announce Canadian Debut Photo 2 Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists Announce Canadian Debut
Distinguished Composer Lowell Liebermann To Curate 'Thornwillow Concerts At Calvary' In Ne Photo 3 Distinguished Composer Lowell Liebermann To Curate 'Thornwillow Concerts At Calvary' In Newburgh
BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors Photo 4 BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors

Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Kicks Off 2023-2024 Season With TRANSCENDENT TRIUMPH Next Month

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony has announced its 2023-2024 season, including five programs led by music director David Bernard.  The season includes fully immersive classical music events presented in conjunction with InsideOut Concerts, Inc., embedding audience members with the musicians of the orchestra using a patented approach invented by David Bernard.  Audience Members in InsideOut events experience the program from the perspective of the musicians.  The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony’s 2023-2024 season includes the music of Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Wagner and Brahms, including a holiday InsideOut Nutcracker with a holiday reception and Centenary in Blue, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue featuring jazz pianist sensation Ted Rosenthal as soloist. 

"A live performance by a full symphony orchestra is an absolutely incredible event with 100 musicians creating art right before your very eyes and ears,” says David Bernard, music director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and Inventor of InsideOut Concerts patented approach.  “The problem is, audiences sitting in traditional concert hall seats are given roughly 10% or less of the full experience.  Audience members for the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony concerts, are fully immersed in both the music and the music making, giving them an unforgettable experience that creates classical music enthusiasts just from one event.  It is extraordinary.”

The first event of the season, Transcendent Triumph, will be held on Saturday, November 18th and is offered in two formats:

  • At 2PM, a Family Version (tickets: Click Here) features a shortened program followed by an instrument zoo provided by New York City’s Lucy Moses School. 
  • At 5PM, a Full/Adult version (tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2324-1A ) features the complete program followed by a post-concert reception.

All Park Avenue Chamber Symphony events are held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues. 

Transcendent Triumph brings the audience inside Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.  “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony is a personal exploration of every bit of human emotion, expressed through an amazing lens of orchestral color and brilliance,” says Music Director David Bernard.  “To experience this work from inside the orchestra is a truly unforgettable and transcendent experience.  I am so excited to bring this experience to the audience.” says Music Director David Bernard. 

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets for the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony’s full season of events: https://bit.ly/PACS202324Events




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Spoleto Festival USA Names Paul Wiancko As New Director Of Chamber Music Photo
Spoleto Festival USA Names Paul Wiancko As New Director Of Chamber Music

Spoleto Festival USA has named Paul Wiancko as the new Director of Chamber Music in 2024.

2
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County

Sarasota Orchestra receives a $70,000 grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support various programs, including the upcoming 2023-2024 Dinner Series with conductor David Alan Miller.

3
Pianist Ursula Oppens Joins All-Star Lineup for Philip Glasss The Complete Etudes at Linco Photo
Pianist Ursula Oppens Joins All-Star Lineup for Philip Glass's The Complete Etudes at Lincoln Center

Join pianist Ursula Oppens and a stellar lineup of acclaimed pianists for a marathon concert of Philip Glass's Complete Etudes at Lincoln Center. Celebrate the release of a new special edition boxed set and experience the unforgettable music of Glass on November 19, 2023.

4
BMOP/Sound Releases 95th Album: Samuel Jones Three Concerti Photo
BMOP/Sound Releases 95th Album: 'Samuel Jones Three Concerti'

BMOP/sound releases debut album of Samuel Jones's three concerti. Performances by Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), Flutist Jeffrey Khaner, Violinist Michael Ludwig, and Trombonist Joseph Alessi, Led by Conductor Gil Rose.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Staatskapelle Berlin in Classical Music Staatskapelle Berlin
Carnegie Hall (11/30-11/30)
Jan Lisiecki in Classical Music Jan Lisiecki
Carnegie Hall (3/13-3/13)
Bamberg Symphony in Classical Music Bamberg Symphony
Carnegie Hall (4/24-4/24)
Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes in Classical Music Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes
Carnegie Hall (4/30-4/30)
Orchestre de Paris in Classical Music Orchestre de Paris
Carnegie Hall (3/16-3/16)
Yunchan Lim in Classical Music Yunchan Lim
Carnegie Hall (2/21-2/21)
Max Raabe & Palast Orchester in Classical Music Max Raabe & Palast Orchester
Carnegie Hall (3/21-3/21)
Sō Percussion in Classical Music Sō Percussion
Carnegie Hall (12/02-12/02)
Mahler Chamber Orchestra / Mitsuko Uchida in Classical Music Mahler Chamber Orchestra / Mitsuko Uchida
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Jason Moran in Classical Music Jason Moran
Carnegie Hall (3/09-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  