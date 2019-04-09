PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney Closes its 10th Season at Merkin Hall with MAY FLOWERS

PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney closes its 10th season on Monday, May 6th at 1:00pm at Merkin Hall with MAY FLOWERS, featuring operatic treasures, exuberant chamber music and two new works by living composers.

Maestro Keith Chambers will accompany Metropolitan Opera tenor Errin Brooks and the series' Artistic and Executive Director, soprano Allison Charney, in the breathtakingly tragic "Tomb Scene" finale from Verdi's masterpiece, Aida. Brooks and Chambers will also treat the audience to an aria from their upcoming performance with the New Amsterdam Opera of Massenet's rarely-heard Hérodiade.

New York Philharmonic cellist Rupei Yeh and concert pianist Helen Huang will perform Poulenc's "Cello Sonata" and Metropolitan Opera countertenor Jeffrey Mandelbaum and flutist Tara Helen O'Connor will treat the audience to a sneak peek of Mohammed Fairouz's "Domination of Darkness" - a piece they will soon be recording.

Making her series debut, flutist Marya Martin joins forces with Her/Music;Her/Story co-creators, soprano Allison Charney and pianist Donna Weng Friedman for a performance of Kim D. Sherman's new piece, based on the life of Clara Schumann, "The Clara Cycle." As always, Ms. Charney's signature closing song, Strauss' "Zueignung" will complete the 90-minute program, performed without intermission.

PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney has presented over 100 of the preeminent musicians of our times. Notable appearances include those by former New York Philharmonic Music Director, Alan Gilbert; New York Philharmonic principal cellist, Carter Brey; Metropolitan Opera stars William Burden and Maria Zifchak; Orchestra of St. Luke's co-concert master, Eriko Sato; and concert pianists Joel Fan and Navah Perlman, just to name a few. In addition, the series has presented many new classical works including those by composers Mary Ellen Childs, Russell Platt, Michael Ching, Moshe Knoll and Kim D. Sherman.

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales supports the cutting-edge cancer research of the Basser Center for BRCA. For more about PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney, visit www.preformances.org.

For tickets, go to: https://bit.ly/2D61KlM.





