Osher Günsberg Hosts Valentine's Day Concert With The Sydney Symphony Orchestra

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will be joined by much-loved Australian media personality Osher Günsberg in A Valentine's to Remember at the Sydney Town Hall (14-15 February).

The Valentine's Day themed concert will feature Australia's premier Orchestra performing music from iconic romantic films including Titanic (1997), Baz Lurhman's 1996 Romeo + Juliet adaptation, Disney Pixar's Up, and the 1939 film classic Gone with the Wind, with pieces introduced by Osher.

Host of several of Australia's highly popular programs including The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and, Bachelor in Paradise, Osher is excited to draw on his own personal love of classical music in his first collaboration with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

"I'm very lucky to have grown up where being taken to orchestral concerts was a wonderful part of my childhood," said Osher.

"A lifelong love of the emotion that music can convey set in, and that was it. Since then I've lived a life of getting goosebumps when the key changes, so I couldn't be more excited about this event!"

A national personality and celebrated television host, Osher's work in the early 2000s on Channel [V] and Australian singing competition Australian Idol launched a colourful broadcasting career. He was the first Australian to host live network prime time TV in the USA on CBS' Live to Dance and since 2013, has presided over 14 seasons of rose ceremonies - a tradition that has become synonymous with the reality television series The Bachelor and its spin-offs The Bachelorette Australia and Bachelor in Paradise Australia. Recently, he hosted the Australian version of The Masked Singer, based on the international music game show of the same name.

In addition to his work on television, Osher currently hosts Better than Yesterday - The Osher Günsberg Podcast. Through his role as a board member director of SANE Australia from 2016 to 2019, he has advocated for better understanding of mental health, and as an ambassador for The Shepherd Centre, has helped to raise awareness for children who are born deaf or are hearing impaired.

Tickets to A Valentine's to Remember will be available via sydneysymphony.com or the Sydney Symphony Box Office on 02 8215 4600 from Wednesday 8 January, 10.00am.





