Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Begins Season With Branford Marsalis At Carnegie

On Saturday, October 14, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, New York's iconically conductor-less chamber orchestra, begins its 51st season with a musical partner and old friend, saxophonist Branford Marsalis.

Orpheus and saxophonist Marsalis have enjoyed collaborating on dozens of performances and recordings over the years, and they have developed a uniquely inherent musical connection.

New Orleans-born Branford Marsalis, who has collaborated with everyone from the Grateful Dead and Sting, to Spike Lee to his own legendary family, is an award-winning saxophonist, band leader, featured classical soloist, and a film and Broadway composer. In the process, he has become a multi award-winning artist with three Grammys, a citation by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master and an avatar of contemporary artistic excellence

Le rythme de vie

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

RAVEL Très rythmé from String Quartet (Orchestrated by Michi Wiancko*)

IBERT Concertino da camera

Allegro con moto

Larghetto –

Animato molto

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

LECUONA Andalucía (Orchestrated by Jannina Norpoth*)

Córdova

Andaluza

Alhambra

Gitanerías

Guadalquivir

Malagueña

Antonio GARCÍA Homecoming: A New Orleans Journey (New Orpheus Commission)

Road Home –

The Reckoning –

The Latin Quartet

Guardians

DEBUSSY Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra (Orchestrated by Zachary Wadsworth*)

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

GERSHWIN An American in Paris (Adapted by Javier Diaz*)

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

*Commissioned by Orpheus