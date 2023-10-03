Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Begins Season With Branford Marsalis At Carnegie

The performance is on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8PM.
On Saturday, October 14, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, New York's iconically conductor-less chamber orchestra, begins its 51st season with a musical partner and old friend, saxophonist Branford Marsalis.
Orpheus and saxophonist Marsalis have enjoyed collaborating on dozens of performances and recordings over the years, and they have developed a uniquely inherent musical connection.
New Orleans-born Branford Marsalis, who has collaborated with everyone from the Grateful Dead and Sting, to Spike Lee to his own legendary family, is an award-winning saxophonist, band leader, featured classical soloist, and a film and Broadway composer. In the process, he has become a multi award-winning artist with three Grammys, a citation by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master and an avatar of contemporary artistic excellence
Branford Marsalis, saxophone
RAVEL Très rythmé from String Quartet (Orchestrated by Michi Wiancko*)
IBERT Concertino da camera
Allegro con moto
Larghetto –
Animato molto
LECUONA Andalucía (Orchestrated by Jannina Norpoth*)
Córdova
Andaluza
Alhambra
Gitanerías
Guadalquivir
Malagueña
Antonio GARCÍA Homecoming: A New Orleans Journey (New Orpheus Commission)
Road Home –
The Reckoning –
The Latin Quartet
Guardians
DEBUSSY Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra (Orchestrated by Zachary Wadsworth*)
GERSHWIN An American in Paris (Adapted by Javier Diaz*)
*Commissioned by Orpheus
