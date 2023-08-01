North American Premiere Of LA FURA DEL BAUS Opera Sells Out At Artpark To 2,400+ Crowd

Show marks the return of opera to the beloved performance venue after a three-decade hiatus.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
Grammy-Winning Catalyst Quartet Signs with Arts Management Group Photo 2 Grammy-Winning Catalyst Quartet Signs with Arts Management Group
Review: PROM 7 – BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall Photo 3 Review: PROM 7 – BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall
36 Orchestra and Arts Professionals to Participate in League of American Orchestras' Essen Photo 4 36 Orchestra and Arts Professionals to Participate in League of American Orchestras' Essentials of Orchestra Management Program

North American Premiere Of LA FURA DEL BAUS Opera Sells Out At Artpark To 2,400+ Crowd

North American Premiere Of LA FURA DEL BAUS Opera Sells Out At Artpark To 2,400+ Crowd

The North American premiere of La Fura del Baus's production of Carmina Burana performed to a sell-out crowd of 2,400 at Artpark on Saturday, July 29, 2023, marking the return of opera to the beloved performance venue after a three-decade hiatus.

Initial reviews of the production have been ecstatic:

 
“In an attempt to revive an opera program at Artpark in Lewiston, the artistic staff [Sonia Clark, President and Gil Rose, Conductor in Residence) have programmed a staged production of Carmina Burana that is one for the history books. Barcelona's La Fura Dels Baus has brought their production to Western  New York for its North American premiere in what can best be described as an intriguing avant garde theatrical event to tempt the senses. The overall experience became one that stimulated sight, sound and smell.”  “Nearly a half century ago, opera flourished at Artpark, under the direction of Christopher Keene,  bringing the North American premiere of Philip Glass' Satiagraha in 1981 and the famed four-year staging of Wagner's Ring Cycle in 1984-88.  Later in the 1990's, The Greater Buffalo Opera Company paired with Philadelphia's Academy of Vocal Arts to present glorious productions of standards including La Boheme, Madama Butterfly, and La Traviata. Judging by this sold-out production of Carmina Burana…audiences are primed to see a return of summer opera offerings.” (Broadway World) 

“By all accounts, Saturday was a resounding success and turned a page in Artpark's history, where opera and multiple artistic disciplines can be celebrated on a global scale,” said Artpark President Sonia Clark. “We are grateful to our artists, staff, funders, and the public for the support. It takes a very special community to lift a program such as we are having for our 50th season.”

Barcelona-based theatrical troupe La Fura Dels Baus's production of Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, one of the most beloved and recognizable pieces of music ever composed, involved more than 200 performers from Western New York and around the world, including members of the Catalan troupe and director Carluss Padrissa, Tanzen Dance, a youth choir, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, all under the baton of Artpark Opera Curator and Conductor in Residence Gil Rose.

“I can't think of a better way to bring back Opera in Artpark style than with Carmina Burana  á la Fura Dels Baus,” said Rose. “The energy was palpable and the evening one to remember.”

This production marked an unforgettable moment in the storied venue's 50th consecutive season of public art and performance. “This was a one-night-only, once-in-a-lifetime performance,” Clark added, “but now our guests and patrons can count on a permanent home for opera here at Artpark.”

Established in 1974 as a collaboration between New York State Parks and the nonprofit Artpark & Company, Artpark welcomes artists to enjoy and be inspired by the dramatic scenery and rich history of the Niagara River Gorge and welcomes visitors and locals to enjoy the art and experiences created on its 172 acres. Over the decades, Artpark has hosted tens of thousands of avant-garde visual artists, cutting-edge performers, beloved bands and musicians, poets, and writers, and more, earning a worldwide reputation as a special place to make and experience art. This living cultural legacy weaves into the area's history and present-day significance to Western New York's Indigenous population, the more recent history of investment in sustainable hydroelectric power that both shaped and funded the site, and the Niagara River and Gorge's extraordinary natural beauty. 




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Shai Wosners Beethoven Diabelli Variations To Be Released By Onyx Classics, September 29 Photo
Shai Wosner's Beethoven Diabelli Variations To Be Released By Onyx Classics, September 29

Pianist Shai Wosner performs Beethoven's Diabelli Variations–a collection of 33 variations based on a waltz by Anton Diabelli–to be released on Onyx Classics on September 29, 2023.

2
Conductor Simone Menezes Debuts With LA Philharmonic At Hollywood Bowl And Releases Amazon Photo
Conductor Simone Menezes Debuts With LA Philharmonic At Hollywood Bowl And Releases Amazonia On Alpha Classics

Esteemed Brazilian conductor Simone Menezes, praised throughout Europe and Latin America, makes her North American conducting debut leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

3
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2024 Season Photo
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2024 Season

Bringing art and culture to the heart of the North Shore, united in a shared vision of music and community Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Nicholas Milton AM and Willoughby Mayor, Tanya Taylor have announced the 2024 Willoughby Symphony Orchestra season.

4
Noted Pianist Michael Stephen Brown To Return To Bard Music Festival For Two Concerts, Aug Photo
Noted Pianist Michael Stephen Brown To Return To Bard Music Festival For Two Concerts, August 5-6

The internationally lauded American pianist Michael Stephen Brown will return to the 33rd season of the Bard Music Festival for two programs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
Joseph Alessi Performs Chick Corea at Bravo! Vail Video
Joseph Alessi Performs Chick Corea at Bravo! Vail
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS