New York Phil Hosts Free Event NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC VERY YOUNG COMPOSERS

For 23 years, the New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers Program (VYC) has been nurturing children's inherent creativity, resulting in hundreds of original compositions every year. In this free event, Philharmonic musicians perform three of the newest works composed by 12- to 14-year-old New Yorkers. The performance is complemented by a discussion with Philharmonic Very Young Composers, musicians, Teaching Artists, and VYC founder Jon Deak on the program and its worldwide impact on the composers and audiences alike. VYC Program Manager Jessica Mays moderates.



The event is free and open to the public and will take place at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Subscribers, Friends at the Affiliate level and above, and Patrons may secure guaranteed admission by emailing AdultEd@nyphil.org.

Photo: Michael DiVito





