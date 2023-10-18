Naxos Releases Zoltán KODÁLY Featuring JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic

Featuring Háry János Suite, Symphony In C Major and Summer Evening Featuring JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Naxos Releases Zoltán KODÁLY Featuring JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic

A new recording of orchestral works of Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály – Háry János Suite, Symphony In C Major and Summer Evening featuring multiple Grammy-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta leading the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is now available (Naxos 8.574556). The disc is a companion recording to the BPO's first highly acclaimed release of Kodály's showpieces for orchestra featuring Concerto for Orchestra, Dances of Galánta, Dances of Marosszék and ‘The Peacock' Variations (Naxos 8.573838). Together, the two albums include the entire body of Kodály's orchestral works.

 

Falletta says "I firmly believe that Zoltán Kodaly has become one of the most unjustly neglected composers of all time, and that his music absolutely lights up the stage-appealing to every audience. When NAXOS asked the Buffalo Philharmonic to record the orchestral works of Zoltán Kodály, I had no idea of how deeply the orchestra and I were going o love the brilliant Hungarian world of this extraordinary composer." She adds, love the brilliant Hungarian world of this extraordinary composer.” She adds, “It is the profound hope of the Buffalo Philharmonic that both of our recordings dedicated to the music of Zoltán Kodály will inspire widespread performances of his works.”

    

Háry János Suite, which is possibly the most often performed of Kodály's works, is the charming story of a veteran soldier and the "tall tales" he spins about his life. Falletta praises the orchestration as “opulent, with ringing percussion, powerful brass, exquisite writing for woodwinds and virtuoso strings.”

 

Also on the album is Kodály's Summer Evening, which has an ancient, eternal quality, using modal melodies from long ago decorated by arabesques of Hungarian folk music. The third and final work on the album is Kodály's Symphony In C Major. Largely unknown, it is a singing and vital testament to the Hungarian people and their music, brimming with energy and beauty.

 

Fanfare called the BPO's first Kodály album “urgently recommended" and “the most thrilling Kodály recording we've had in over 25 years.” ClassicsToday said simply “What's not to love?”

 

Multiple Grammy Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta serves as Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Music Director Laureate of the Virginia Symphony, Principal Guest Conductor of the Brevard Music Center, and Conductor Laureate of the Hawaii Symphony. Recently named as one of the 50 great conductors of all time by Gramophone Magazine and among the top 10 conductors today by David Hurwitz of ClassicsToday.com, she is hailed for her work as a conductor, recording artist, audience builder and champion of American composers.

 

As Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Falletta became the first woman to lead a major American orchestra and has been credited with bringing the Philharmonic to an unprecedented level of national and international prominence. The Buffalo Philharmonic has become one of the leading recording orchestras for Naxos, with two Grammy Award-winning recordings. In honor of Falletta's 25th Anniversary with the BPO, which is being celebrated this season, Naxos released 20 full albums of music, previously available only on CD, across all major streaming platforms. Earlier this year, Naxos released two highly praised albums with Falletta and the BPO, Alexander Scriabin: Poem of Ecstasy and Symphony No. 2, and a recording of two concertos by award-winning American composers, Danny Elfman's Violin Concerto Eleven Eleven performed by Sandy Cameron and Adolphus Hailstork's Piano Concerto No. 1 with soloist Stewart Goodyear.

 

Falletta has won two individual Grammy Awards, including the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Choral Performance as Conductor of the world premiere Naxos recording, Richard Danielpour's The Passion of Yeshua. In 2019, she won a Grammy Award as conductor of the London Symphony in the Best Classical Compendium category for Spiritualist by Kenneth Fuchs. Her Naxos recording of John Corigliano's Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan received two Grammys in 2008. Her 2020 Naxos recording of orchestral music of Florent Schmitt with the Buffalo Philharmonic received the Diapason d'Or Award.



