NEXT FEST CONNECTS Adds Events With with Lisa Bielawa and Jennifer Koh to Upcoming Schedule

Faced with the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, The Next Festival of Emerging Artists, the unique contemporary music festival founded in 2013 by composer, conductor, and bassist Peter Askim, acted quickly to address the needs of musicians by forming a new component: Next Fest Connects. "An immediate support system for artists during difficult times," Next Fest Connects has hired an all-star roster of music and business professionals to collaborate on a full slate of free programs, resources, and opportunities for connection and performance.

See upcoming performances below!

Tuesday, May 26, 4 PM ET

A Masterclass with Cellist Matt Haimovitz

Renowned as a musical pioneer, Grammy-nominated cellist Matt Haimovitz is praised by The New York Times as a "ferociously talented cellist who brings his megawatt sound and uncommon expressive gifts to a vast variety of styles." For this masterclass, he coaches three young artists:

Rocio Diaz di Cossio: Saariaho's Sept Papillions 1-6

Maria Shim: Bach's Suite No. 3, Prelude

Yoonjung Hwang: Penderecki's Cadenza

Free to all registrants: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/next-fest-connects-a-masterclass-with-cellist-matt-haimovitz-registration-104537935780

*Thursday, May 28, at 4 PM:

Building Community through Broadcast from Home, presented by Lisa Bielawa

"Broadcast from Home fosters community during the isolation of the coronavirus crisis, and will be continuously created through a responsive and participatory artistic process. Creating a large-scale participatory project like Broadcast from Home under lockdown has brought new insights, skills and values to my practice. I will share both the how and the why of this project, with detailed descriptions of how it evolved and what we have made and learned."

Free to all registrants: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/next-fest-connects-building-community-through-broadcast-from-home-with-lisa-bielawa-registration-105409689218

*Tuesday, June 2, 4 PM ET

A Masterclass with Violinist Jennifer Koh

Jennifer Koh is recognized for intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance. A forward-thinking artist, she is dedicated to exploring a broad and eclectic repertoire, while promoting diversity and inclusivity in classical music. For this masterclass, she coaches three young artists:

Sydney Mariano: Ysaye's Sonata No. 3

Ashlee Booth: Rep TBD

Giancarlo Latta: Missy Mazzoli's Dissolve, O my Heart

Free to all registrants: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/next-fest-connects-a-masterclass-with-violinist-jennifer-koh-registration-106019866274

