Music Toronto to Present Fall 2026 Chamber Music Season

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Music Toronto has announced highlights of its fall 2026 programming as part of the 2026–27 season. The lineup features Canadian artists including composer-pianist Dinuk Wijeratne and the Gryphon Trio, alongside international performers such as cellist Pablo Ferrández, Quatuor Danel, and pianist Illia Ovcharenko.

The season includes string, piano, and chamber music recitals, concerts featuring early-career artists, and Rob Kapilow's What Makes It Great?, a program that explores the musical elements of selected classical works.

'The concerts we're presenting this fall reflect everything that defines Music Toronto,' says Roman Borys, Artistic and Executive Director. 'They bring together remarkable artists, compelling repertoire, and different ways of experiencing chamber music-from intimate solo recitals and great string quartets to concerts that invite audiences into the music through conversation and discovery.

Throughout the season, audiences will have opportunities to hear both familiar and lesser-known works performed by Canadian and international artists.

Dinuk Wijeratne, Piano, and the Canadian Chamber Orchestra (Tuesday, November 3)

Composer-pianist Dinuk Wijeratne joins the Canadian Chamber Orchestra for a program featuring his composition Gajaga Vannama, alongside string orchestra works by George Walker, Jennifer Montgomery, Kareem Roustom, and Edvard Grieg.

Rob Kapilow's What Makes It Great? – Mendelssohn Octet (Sunday, November 15)

Rob Kapilow examines Mendelssohn's Octet through commentary and live musical excerpts, exploring the composition's structure and musical elements. Following intermission, the musicians will perform the complete work, followed by an audience Q&A with Kapilow.

Illia Ovcharenko, Piano (Tuesday, November 24)

Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko returns with a program inspired by fantasy, featuring Liszt's Dante Sonata and works by Beethoven, Schumann, and Viktor Kosenko.

Gryphon Trio and James Campbell, Clarinet (Thursday, December 10)

The Gryphon Trio and clarinetist James Campbell will perform Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time, alongside the premiere of a commissioned work by Canadian composer Graham Campbell.

All evening concerts begin at 7:30 pm with Sundays at 4:00 pm at Toronto's St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Jane Mallet Theatre, 27 Front Street East, Toronto. Tickets are available at www.music-toronto.com

About Music Toronto

Founded in 1971, Music Toronto is one of Canada's leading presenters of chamber music, bringing exceptional Canadian and international artists to Toronto audiences while investing in the future of the art form.

Music Toronto's work is centred on three interconnected priorities: presenting outstanding chamber music artists performing repertoire from the established canon to contemporary creations reflecting the times we live in; supporting artists at important stages of their development, through residencies, mentorship, commissioning and performance opportunities; and expanding access and engagement, creating opportunities for students, young people and new audiences to experience live chamber music.

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