Michael Cleveland Celebrates New Music With Multiple Appearances!

With the radio release of Tall Fiddler just a few short weeks ago, Michael Cleveland is celebrating a successful venture with his latest Compass Records album co-produced by Nashville hitmakers, Jeff White and Sean Sullivan. The 12-track project featuring cross-genre musicians Tommy Emmanuel, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Bela Fleck, The Travelin' McCourys, Guthrie Trapp, Tim O'Brien, Dan Tyminski, Jerry Douglas, and Cleveland's own award winning band (IBMA's 5-Time Instrumental Group) Flamekeeper, is perfectly poised to be one of the year's best efforts.

This month, Tall Fiddler has topped SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction's Most Played Albums chart with the title track also at #1 on satellite radio's Most Played Songs chart. The album's second single, the Vince Gill-penned "Son' Of A Ramblin' Man," is being released to consumers today with an exclusive performance video premiere on Bluegrass Today. The celebration continues with an album release event next week at the Hutton Hotel's Analog in Nashville featuring a performance by Cleveland & Flamekeeper with special guests, followed by an appearance on WSMV's Today in Nashville (NBC) Friday, August 16th, an album premiere with The Bluegrass Situation August 21st, and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, August 27th.

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper will be touring throughout the year in support of Tall Fiddler which releases to consumers on Friday, August 23rd. The album is available now for preorder.

Tour Dates

* 8/15 Analog, Hutton Hotel, Nashville, TN

* 8/23 Knauer PAC, West Chester, PA

* 8/24 Old Time Fiddlers Concert, Honesdale, PA

* 8/25 Oglebay Park Concert Series, Wheeling, WV

* 8/27 Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, TN

* 8/30 & 31 Tri-State Bluegrass Festival, Kendallville, IN

* 9/7 Bluegrass & Chili Festival, Wagoner, OK

* 9/13 Mohican Bluegrass Festival, Glenmont, OH

* 9/14 Lucketts Bluegrass Festival, Leesburg, VA

* 9/19 Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival, Conway, MO

* 9/20 Station Inn, Nashville, TN

* 9/21 Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival, Kodak, TN

* 9/28 Miami University, Middletown, OH

* 10/3 Tennessee Valley Old-Time Fiddlers Convention, Athens, AL

* 10/4 & 5 Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, Guthrie, OK

* 10/12 Liberty Square: A Lester Flatt Celebration, Sparta, TN

* 11/2 Ogle Center at IU Southeast, New Albany, IN

* 11/21 Morganton Municipal Auditorium, Morganton, NC

For more information, visit www.FlamekeeperBand.com.





