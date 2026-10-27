League of American Orchestras and American Composers Orchestra Launch Women Composers Consortium

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The League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra, has established its fourth national consortium through the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program, the organizations announced today. In existence for more than a decade, the program seeks to increase the programming of works by women and nonbinary composers on orchestra stages. Six composers will receive commissions for new works, which will be premiered by a total of 30 orchestras over the next three years.

Composers Ahmed Al Abaca, Marie A. Douglas, Roshanne Etezady, Grace Ann Lee, Alyssa Regent, and Shelley Washington will each receive commissions for a 5- to 8-minute work to be premiered by a lead orchestra, with additional performances by four orchestras in the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

The participating orchestras, with their commissioned composers, are (orchestras performing the world premiere in bold):

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (GA) - Alyssa Regent

Auburn Symphony Orchestra (WA) - Shelley Washington

Austin Symphony Orchestra (TX) - Ahmed Al Abaca

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (NY) - Roshanne Etezady

Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra (IL) - Marie A. Douglas

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (OH) - Grace Ann Lee

Columbus Symphony (OH) - Marie A. Douglas

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) - Shelley Washington

Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra (CT) - Roshanne Etezady

Fresno Philharmonic (CA) - Marie A. Douglas

Furman Symphony Orchestra (SC) - Alyssa Regent

Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra (CO) - Ahmed Al Abaca

Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra (HI) - Grace Ann Lee

Jacksonville Symphony (FL) - Ahmed Al Abaca

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) - Roshanne Etezady

Lexington Philharmonic (KY) - Shelley Washington

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LA) - Ahmed Al Abaca

Madison Symphony Orchestra (WI) - Grace Ann Lee

Minnesota Orchestra (MN) - Shelley Washington

Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra (TN) - Marie A. Douglas

NEPA Philharmonic (PA) - Shelley Washington

New Jersey Symphony (NJ) - Roshanne Etezady

Ocala Symphony (FL) - Grace Ann Lee

Olympia Symphony Orchestra (WA) - Roshanne Etezady

Quad City Symphony (IA) - Alyssa Regent

Reno Philharmonic (NV) - Marie A. Douglas

Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra (NY) - Ahmed Al Abaca

Tucson Symphony Orchestra (AZ) - Alyssa Regent

Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VT) - Grace Ann Lee

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WV) - Alyssa Regent

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program is an initiative of the League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra and supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Since its inception in 2014, the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program has commissioned thirty-seven works from thirty-four women and nonbinary composers, many of whom have since received additional commissions from America’s orchestras. The program began with the awarding of two annual commissions, quickly increased to three, and then, in 2022, the first of the three national consortiums was formed. A repeat performance initiative was launched in 2025, with sixteen orchestras performing previously commissioned works from 2014-19.

Networking, mentoring, career development, and community engagement opportunities are built into the program, and the composer cohort meets annually at the League's National Conference, taking place next year in Atlanta, June 2-4, 2027. Orchestras participating in the consortium demonstrate a commitment to engaging the composers in rehearsals, networking opportunities, and education or community engagement activities. Participating orchestras receive funds for marketing efforts and to support composer attendance at performances and local educational and community events.

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