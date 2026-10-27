Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
League of American Orchestras and American Composers Orchestra Launch Women Composers Consortium
Composers Ahmed Al Abaca, Marie A. Douglas, Roshanne Etezady, Grace Ann Lee, Alyssa Regent, and Shelley Washington will each receive commissions.
The League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra, has established its fourth national consortium through the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program, the organizations announced today. In existence for more than a decade, the program seeks to increase the programming of works by women and nonbinary composers on orchestra stages. Six composers will receive commissions for new works, which will be premiered by a total of 30 orchestras over the next three years.
Composers Ahmed Al Abaca, Marie A. Douglas, Roshanne Etezady, Grace Ann Lee, Alyssa Regent, and Shelley Washington will each receive commissions for a 5- to 8-minute work to be premiered by a lead orchestra, with additional performances by four orchestras in the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.
The participating orchestras, with their commissioned composers, are (orchestras performing the world premiere in bold):
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (GA) - Alyssa Regent
Auburn Symphony Orchestra (WA) - Shelley Washington
Austin Symphony Orchestra (TX) - Ahmed Al Abaca
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (NY) - Roshanne Etezady
Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra (IL) - Marie A. Douglas
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (OH) - Grace Ann Lee
Columbus Symphony (OH) - Marie A. Douglas
Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) - Shelley Washington
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra (CT) - Roshanne Etezady
Fresno Philharmonic (CA) - Marie A. Douglas
Furman Symphony Orchestra (SC) - Alyssa Regent
Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra (CO) - Ahmed Al Abaca
Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra (HI) - Grace Ann Lee
Jacksonville Symphony (FL) - Ahmed Al Abaca
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) - Roshanne Etezady
Lexington Philharmonic (KY) - Shelley Washington
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LA) - Ahmed Al Abaca
Madison Symphony Orchestra (WI) - Grace Ann Lee
Minnesota Orchestra (MN) - Shelley Washington
Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra (TN) - Marie A. Douglas
NEPA Philharmonic (PA) - Shelley Washington
New Jersey Symphony (NJ) - Roshanne Etezady
Ocala Symphony (FL) - Grace Ann Lee
Olympia Symphony Orchestra (WA) - Roshanne Etezady
Quad City Symphony (IA) - Alyssa Regent
Reno Philharmonic (NV) - Marie A. Douglas
Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra (NY) - Ahmed Al Abaca
Tucson Symphony Orchestra (AZ) - Alyssa Regent
Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VT) - Grace Ann Lee
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WV) - Alyssa Regent
The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program is an initiative of the League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra and supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Since its inception in 2014, the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program has commissioned thirty-seven works from thirty-four women and nonbinary composers, many of whom have since received additional commissions from America’s orchestras. The program began with the awarding of two annual commissions, quickly increased to three, and then, in 2022, the first of the three national consortiums was formed. A repeat performance initiative was launched in 2025, with sixteen orchestras performing previously commissioned works from 2014-19.
Networking, mentoring, career development, and community engagement opportunities are built into the program, and the composer cohort meets annually at the League's National Conference, taking place next year in Atlanta, June 2-4, 2027. Orchestras participating in the consortium demonstrate a commitment to engaging the composers in rehearsals, networking opportunities, and education or community engagement activities. Participating orchestras receive funds for marketing efforts and to support composer attendance at performances and local educational and community events.
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