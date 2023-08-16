League of American Orchestras Reveals New Board Members

Pamela Carter, Jamei Haswell, John M. Loder, and Mitch Menchaca have joined the League of American Orchestras' Board of Directors; each will serve a three-year term. Marian Godfrey and Jesse Rosen were elected to the League’s Emeritus Board. The board’s officers for 2023-24 are Douglas M. Hagerman, Chair; Aaron A. Flagg and Alan Mason, Co-Vice Chairs; Chris Doerr, Treasurer, and Melanie Clarke, Secretary.

Ex-Officio Directors for 2023-24 are Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra—Atlanta, GA (Group 1 Managers); James Roe, President and Executive Director, Orchestra of St. Luke’s—New York, NY (Group 2 Managers); Steve Collins, President and CEO, Hartford Symphony Orchestra—Hartford, CT (Group 3/4 Managers); Russell Jones, President and CEO, Orchestra Lumos—Stamford, CT (Group 5/6); Libby Watson, Executive Director, Adrian Symphony Orchestra—Adrian, MI (Group 7/8 Managers); Lindsey Nova, Executive Director, Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras—Pittsburgh, PA (Youth Orchestra Division); and Laurie Skjerseth, Past President and Member, Volunteers for Symphony, Quad City Symphony Orchestra—Davenport, IA (Volunteer Council).

The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League of American Orchestras is comprised of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America.

Background on the New Board Members:

Pamela Carter, Franklin, TN

Immediate Past Board Chair of the Nashville Symphony; Board Chair of Enbridge Inc.; Board Member of Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Board Member of Broadridge Financial Solutions; Former Attorney General, State of Indiana (First African American Female to be elected in USA); Retired President Cummins Distribution; Former VP-General Counsel Cummins Inc

Jamei Haswell, Santa Rosa, CA

Director and former Board Chair, Santa Rosa Symphony Board; Vice Chair and Chair of Governance, Association of California Symphony Orchestras; Retired Corporate Executive and Engineer

John Loder, Dedham, MA

Trustee and Vice Chair, Boston Symphony Orchestra; Trustee and Secretary, New England Conservatory of Music; Partner, Ropes & Gray LLP

Mitch Menchaca, Phoenix, AZ

Executive Director, City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture; Board Member, Arizona Community Foundation; Former Executive Director, Association of California Symphony Orchestras; Former Chief Operating Officer, Chorus America

New Emeritus Board Members:

Marian Godfrey

Former Senior Director, Culture Initiatives, The Pew Charitable Trusts; Board Member, Beth Morrison Projects; Member, Advisory Council of the Boston University Tanglewood Institute; Cultural Advisor, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation; Founding Chair, National Arts Policy Roundtable convened by Americans for the Arts and the Sundance Institute

Jesse Rosen

Lecturer, University of Michigan; Associate Certified Coach, International Coaching Federation; Board Member, Gateways Music Festival; Former President and CEO, League of American Orchestras

Ex-Officio Board Members:

Jennifer Barlament

Chair, League of American Orchestras Group 1 Managers; Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Essentials of Orchestra Management, Core Faculty; Anne Parsons Leadership Program, Founding Mentor; Member, Advisory Board, Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta; Member, International Women’s Forum

Steve Collins

Chair, League of American Orchestras Group 3/4 Managers; President and CEO, Hartford Symphony Orchestra; Chairman, Hartt School/Julius Hartt Musical Foundation Board of Trustees. Formerly: Executive Director, Hartford Symphony Orchestra; Director of Artistic Operations and Administration, Hartford Symphony Orchestra; Executive Director, Waterbury Symphony Orchestra; Education Director, New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Consultant, Greater Bridgeport Symphony. Percussionist, New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Greater Bridgeport Symphony Orchestra

Russell Jones

Chair League of American Orchestras Group 5/6 Managers; President and CEO Orchestra Lumos, formerly Stamford Symphony. Previous posts include: Director of Major Gifts, New York Philharmonic; VP, Marketing and Membership, League of American Orchestras; Director of the Association of British Orchestras; Orchestra Manager, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, UK

Lindsey Nova

Chair, League of American Orchestra Youth Orchestra Division; Executive Director, Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras; Member, Pittsburgh Youth Chorus Board of Directors. Formerly: Member of Artistic Advisory Council, Pittsburgh Public Schools; Board Member, Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra; Director of Operations, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera; Convention/Editorial staff for CS Music

James Roe

Chair, League of American Orchestra Group 2 Managers; President and Executive Director, Orchestra of St. Luke’s; Board member, Imani Winds Foundation; Former President and CEO, New Jersey Symphony; Former Artistic and Executive Director, Helicon Foundation; and a professional oboist in New York City

Laurie Skjerseth

President, Volunteer Council, League of American Orchestras; Past President and Member, Volunteers for Symphony, Quad City Symphony Orchestra; Member of the Venice Friends, Venice Symphony Orchestra. Retired Music Educator (Vocal Music Pre K-College) and Coordinator of Education for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Libby Watson

Chair, League of American Orchestras Group 7/8 Managers; Executive Director, Adrian Symphony Orchestra; Adjunct Professor of Arts Management, Adrian College