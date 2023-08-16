League of American Orchestras Reveals New Board Members

Learn more about the new appointments here!

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Derek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Derek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie Hall
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's 4XLATINE: DOWNTOWN Returns This Monday Photo 3 Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's 4XLATINE: DOWNTOWN Returns This Monday
Music Viva NY Choir Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo 4 Music Viva NY Choir Reveals 2023-24 Season

League of American Orchestras Reveals New Board Members

Pamela Carter, Jamei Haswell, John M. Loder, and Mitch Menchaca have joined the League of American Orchestras' Board of Directors; each will serve a three-year term. Marian Godfrey and Jesse Rosen were elected to the League’s Emeritus Board. The board’s officers for 2023-24 are Douglas M. Hagerman, Chair; Aaron A. Flagg and Alan Mason, Co-Vice Chairs; Chris Doerr, Treasurer, and Melanie Clarke, Secretary.

Ex-Officio Directors for 2023-24 are Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra—Atlanta, GA (Group 1 Managers); James Roe, President and Executive Director, Orchestra of St. Luke’s—New York, NY (Group 2 Managers); Steve Collins, President and CEO, Hartford Symphony Orchestra—Hartford, CT (Group 3/4 Managers); Russell Jones, President and CEO, Orchestra Lumos—Stamford, CT (Group 5/6); Libby Watson, Executive Director, Adrian Symphony Orchestra—Adrian, MI (Group 7/8 Managers); Lindsey Nova, Executive Director, Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras—Pittsburgh, PA (Youth Orchestra Division); and Laurie Skjerseth, Past President and Member, Volunteers for Symphony, Quad City Symphony Orchestra—Davenport, IA (Volunteer Council).

The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League of American Orchestras is comprised of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America.

Background on the New Board Members:

Pamela Carter, Franklin, TN

Immediate Past Board Chair of the Nashville Symphony; Board Chair of Enbridge Inc.; Board Member of Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Board Member of Broadridge Financial Solutions; Former Attorney General, State of Indiana (First African American Female to be elected in USA); Retired President Cummins Distribution; Former VP-General Counsel Cummins Inc

Jamei Haswell, Santa Rosa, CA

Director and former Board Chair, Santa Rosa Symphony Board; Vice Chair and Chair of Governance, Association of California Symphony Orchestras; Retired Corporate Executive and Engineer

John Loder, Dedham, MA

Trustee and Vice Chair, Boston Symphony Orchestra; Trustee and Secretary, New England Conservatory of Music; Partner, Ropes & Gray LLP

Mitch Menchaca, Phoenix, AZ

Executive Director, City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture; Board Member, Arizona Community Foundation; Former Executive Director, Association of California Symphony Orchestras; Former Chief Operating Officer, Chorus America

New Emeritus Board Members:

Marian Godfrey

Former Senior Director, Culture Initiatives, The Pew Charitable Trusts; Board Member, Beth Morrison Projects; Member, Advisory Council of the Boston University Tanglewood Institute; Cultural Advisor, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation; Founding Chair, National Arts Policy Roundtable convened by Americans for the Arts and the Sundance Institute

Jesse Rosen

Lecturer, University of Michigan; Associate Certified Coach, International Coaching Federation; Board Member, Gateways Music Festival; Former President and CEO, League of American Orchestras

Ex-Officio Board Members:

Jennifer Barlament

Chair, League of American Orchestras Group 1 Managers; Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Essentials of Orchestra Management, Core Faculty; Anne Parsons Leadership Program, Founding Mentor; Member, Advisory Board, Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta; Member, International Women’s Forum

Steve Collins

Chair, League of American Orchestras Group 3/4 Managers; President and CEO, Hartford Symphony Orchestra; Chairman, Hartt School/Julius Hartt Musical Foundation Board of Trustees. Formerly: Executive Director, Hartford Symphony Orchestra; Director of Artistic Operations and Administration, Hartford Symphony Orchestra; Executive Director, Waterbury Symphony Orchestra; Education Director, New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Consultant, Greater Bridgeport Symphony. Percussionist, New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Greater Bridgeport Symphony Orchestra

Russell Jones

Chair League of American Orchestras Group 5/6 Managers; President and CEO Orchestra Lumos, formerly Stamford Symphony. Previous posts include: Director of Major Gifts, New York Philharmonic; VP, Marketing and Membership, League of American Orchestras; Director of the Association of British Orchestras; Orchestra Manager, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, UK

Lindsey Nova

Chair, League of American Orchestra Youth Orchestra Division; Executive Director, Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras; Member, Pittsburgh Youth Chorus Board of Directors. Formerly: Member of Artistic Advisory Council, Pittsburgh Public Schools; Board Member, Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra; Director of Operations, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera; Convention/Editorial staff for CS Music

James Roe

Chair, League of American Orchestra Group 2 Managers; President and Executive Director, Orchestra of St. Luke’s; Board member, Imani Winds Foundation; Former President and CEO, New Jersey Symphony; Former Artistic and Executive Director, Helicon Foundation; and a professional oboist in New York City

Laurie Skjerseth

President, Volunteer Council, League of American Orchestras; Past President and Member, Volunteers for Symphony, Quad City Symphony Orchestra; Member of the Venice Friends, Venice Symphony Orchestra. Retired Music Educator (Vocal Music Pre K-College) and Coordinator of Education for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Libby Watson

Chair, League of American Orchestras Group 7/8 Managers; Executive Director, Adrian Symphony Orchestra; Adjunct Professor of Arts Management, Adrian College



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
All Classical Portland Celebrates 40th Birthday And Announces New Brand Alignment Photo
All Classical Portland Celebrates 40th Birthday And Announces New Brand Alignment

All Classical Portland - an independent, community-focused radio network serving nearly a quarter million listeners in the Pacific Northwest and a significant international audience - is proud to celebrate its 40th birthday this month. As part of this milestone, the station is thrilled to reintroduce itself as All Classical Radio, and to unveil its new logo and visual language in partnership with London-based boutique creative consultancy - Hyper Beau.

2
Han Chen to Perform György Ligetis 18 Etudes and New Commissions at National Sawdust Photo
Han Chen to Perform György Ligeti's 18 Etudes and New Commissions at National Sawdust

Join pianist Han Chen at National Sawdust on September 24, 2023, for a captivating solo recital featuring György Ligeti's remarkable 18 Etudes and new commissions from talented composers. Celebrating Ligeti's centenary birthday, this concert promises an unforgettable evening of piano music.

3
Wadada Leo Smith Premieres 4-Day Work AMERICA TRANSFORMED At Brooklyn College, September 8 Photo
Wadada Leo Smith Premieres 4-Day Work AMERICA TRANSFORMED At Brooklyn College, September 8–11

At 81 years of age, Wadada Leo Smith is deep in the midst of the most creative and prolific period of an already formidable career.

4
Latvian Composer and Guitarist Matīss Čudars Wins the 2023 Hermitage Prize in Compo Photo
Latvian Composer and Guitarist Matīss Čudars Wins the 2023 Hermitage Prize in Composition At Aspen Music Festival & School

The Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Aspen Music Festival and School (Aspen, Colorado) announce that Matīss Čudars, a composition student at AMFS, has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Hermitage Prize in Composition. Čudars is the tenth recipient of this annual award, which includes a residency at the Hermitage, along with a $1,000 cash stipend.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
Joseph Alessi Performs Chick Corea at Bravo! Vail Video
Joseph Alessi Performs Chick Corea at Bravo! Vail
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ensemble Connect Up Close
Carnegie Hall (3/18-3/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kenny Barron Voyage Trio
Carnegie Hall (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Lozakovich / Behzod Abduraimov
Carnegie Hall (4/17-4/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Belcea Quartet
Carnegie Hall (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ensemble Modern
Carnegie Hall (4/12-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Violons du Roy
Carnegie Hall (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sergei Babayan
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Bullock / Bretton Brown
Carnegie Hall (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Isata Kanneh-Mason
Carnegie Hall (10/17-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  