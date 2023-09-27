Keith Lockhart And Boston Pops Kick Off Japanese Tour October 6

Soloists include Hayato Sumino, Moné Hattori, and Yoshio Inoue.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's 23/24 Season to Include Commissions From NY Phil, Lincoln C Photo 1 Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's 23/24 Season to Include Commissions From NY Phil, Lincoln Center & More
Berkeley Symphony Presents AMERICAN INTERSECTIONS Photo 2 Berkeley Symphony Presents AMERICAN INTERSECTIONS
HARANA: A Concert Of Philippine Romantic Songs To Illuminate The Basilica Of Saint Patrick Photo 3 HARANA: A Concert Of Philippine Romantic Songs To Illuminate The Basilica Of Saint Patrick's Old Cathedral
Seattle Men's Chorus And Seattle Women's Chorus Announce 2023-24 Season Photo 4 Seattle Men's Chorus And Seattle Women's Chorus Announce 2023-24 Season

Keith Lockhart And Boston Pops Kick Off Japanese Tour October 6

On October 6, the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra kicks off a weeklong tour of Japan, performing five concerts in Tokyo and two in Osaka.

The tour will feature three uniquely American musical programs: A John Williams Tribute (October 6, 7, 12), Star Wars: The Story in Music (October 8, 13), and Oscar and Tony: Music from Stage and Screen (October 10). The former two programs, which showcase music by Boston Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams, were recently shared with Boston audiences at Symphony Hall to great acclaim. This will be the Pops' first tour to Japan in over 20 years. 

 

Throughout their tour, the Pops will be joined by two talented young instrumentalists: violinist Moné Hattori and pianist Hayato Sumino. Born in Tokyo, the 22-year-old Hattori has been described as “dazzling beyond her years” with playing touted as “utter perfection, emotionally touching and passionate, enthusing with radiance, musicality, and perfect technique” (BBC Music Magazine). The classically trained Sumino, who was a semifinalist at the prestigious XVII International Chopin Piano Competition in 2021, has also cultivated a devoted YouTube fan base with his unique arrangements and jazzy improvisations, performed under the name “Cateen.” Musical theater star Yoshio Inoue will be featured in the Tuesday, October 10 program, Oscar and Tony: Music from Stage and Screen, at Tokyo's Suntory Hall. In addition to these musical guest artists, Daisuke Namikawa and Kenjiro Tsuda, who voiced Anakin Skywalker and Kylo Ren in the recent Japanese dubbed Star Wars movies, will join the Pops for one night each to narrate Star Wars: The Story in Music. More details about the guest artists may be found in the online press kit

 

“Naturally, we're excited for the opportunity to share this incredible music with our fans throughout Japan, which we haven't visited since 2002,” says Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart. "We will perform programs that one can only hear at the Boston Pops, including a tribute to John Williams' extraordinary career as a film composer, highlighted and enhanced by exclusive videos featuring him discussing his life, career and working methods. We also present a program that encapsulates the entire Star Wars story—all 43 years and nine movies worth—into one two-hour vessel, made possible by John's incredible and unique talent at creating a filmic world through a musical one.” 

 

“Taking ‘America's Orchestra' on tour to perform for audiences around the world remains one of my great privileges as Boston Pops conductor.” 




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
The Bach Choir Of Bethlehem to Celebrate 125th Anniversary With a World Premiere, European Photo
The Bach Choir Of Bethlehem to Celebrate 125th Anniversary With a World Premiere, European Tour & More

​​​​​​​In 2023/2024, The Bach Choir of Bethlehem, founded in 1898, celebrates its 125th anniversary. Learn more about the season here!

2
Tenor Eric Ferring to Release New Single Nest-ce Pas? From WE HAVE TOMORROW Album Photo
Tenor Eric Ferring to Release New Single 'N'est-ce Pas?' From WE HAVE TOMORROW Album

Emmy-winning, Billboard Chart-topping American tenor Eric Ferring will release a new album, We have tomorrow, on Friday, October 6, 2023 on Delos.

3
John Aylward to Release Chamber Opera OBLIVION, Inspired By Dantes Purgatorio, Via Soundtr Photo
John Aylward to Release Chamber Opera OBLIVION, Inspired By Dante's Purgatorio, Via Soundtrack And Film

On Friday, September 22, 2023, composer and librettist John Aylward will release the soundtrack for his one-act chamber opera Oblivion on New Focus Recordings, with a feature-length film through Graham Swon's Ravenserodd Productions scheduled to follow in fall 2023.

4
The Perlman Music Program Suncoast Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
The Perlman Music Program Suncoast Announces 2023-2024 Season

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast has announced its dynamic 2023-2024 season, celebrating 20 years of the PMP Winter Residency. Season events include performances by PMP Alumni: Tobias Quartet on November 15 and Punchline Quartet on February 12.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hot Sardines
Carnegie Hall (4/19-4/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emily D'Angelo / Sophia Muñoz
Carnegie Hall (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Philadelphia Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Khatia Buniatishvili
Carnegie Hall (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Junction Trio
Carnegie Hall (5/03-5/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sō Percussion
Carnegie Hall (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Carnegie Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pavel Kolesnikov / Samson Tsoy
Carnegie Hall (2/13-2/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (1/18-1/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Family Day: 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Carnegie Hall (10/07-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  