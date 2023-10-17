Judith Clurman Conducts CHRISTMAS JOY With Her Essential Voices USA And The Essential Strings

The new collection of holiday music was all recently commissioned by Essential Voices USA.

Oct. 17, 2023

Judith Clurman Conducts CHRISTMAS JOY With Her Essential Voices USA And The Essential Strings

Essential Voices USA, Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor, announces the release of CHRISTMAS JOY, a new collection of holiday music that was all recently commissioned by Essential Voices USA.

The centerpiece of the recording is “Christmas Joy,” a through-composed work, scored for chorus and string quartet. The arrangement and text adaptation are by Josh Clayton and Judith Clurman.

The carols heard are Silent Night; Hark! The Herald Angels Sing; Angels We Have Heard on High; O Come, O Come, Emmanuel; O Come, All Ye Faithful; and Joy to the World. The two other pieces are “Illumination” by Pierre Jalbert (music) and William Schermerhorn (lyrics) and “The Snow” by Bill Cutter (music) and Lewis Carroll (lyrics). 

The recording on Albany (Troy 1955) can be streamed on all platforms. The recording was produced and engineered by Silas Brown, who was assisted by Doron Schacter and Michael Schwartz. The recording can be streamed on all major platforms. The published scores will be available in 2024.

The premiere performances of this music will take place on December 16, 2023, when Judith Clurman conducts her ESSENTIAL VOICES USA and the ESSENTIAL STRINGS in a concert and Family Carol Sing-Along at St. Malachy's - The Actor's Chapel (239 West 49 Street), NYC, on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:30PM. The event is part of EVUSA'S The Community Project; Admission is free.

Members of Essential Voices USA: Phillip Cheah, Paul D'Arcy, Olivia Sue Green, Chloe Holgate, Heather Jones, Linda Jones, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Elizabeth Lang, Steven Moore, Neil Netherly, Nicholas Prior, Gregory Purnhagen, Elisa Singer Strom, Jason Weisinger with Apprentice members - joining on Christmas Jo y- Michael Douris, Roberson Keffer, Marie Schwab, and Norman Schwab; The Essential Strings Suliman Tekali and Yu-Chie Wang violins; Caeli Smith viola; and Coleman Itzkoff cello.

Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York's preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA boasts a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and on NPR'S Tiny Desk Concerts. Their recordings include “America at Heart,” “Appalachian Stories,” “Celebrating the American Spirit,” “Cherished Moments,” “Cradle Hymn,” “Holiday Harmonies,” “Remember-Revere-Rejoice,“ “Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit,” “May You Heal,” “Washington Women,” “Winter Harmonies,” and “Words Matter.” The Essential Strings was formed for this project. The players are recent graduates of The Juilliard School. 

Conductor Judith Clurman is the musical director for Essential Voices USA. She previously directed The New York Concert Singers.  She has worked with many of the world's finest symphonies at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and has commissioned and conducted new works by over seventy composers.  She has received two Emmy nominations and conducted Tania Léon's music on the Grammy and Latin Grammy nominated CD, In Motion.  Judith was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School from 1989-2007 and was the vocal specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute of Classical Music. She currently teaches voice at the Manhattan School of Music, conducts and edits music for Hal Leonard and Schott. Her own music and arrangements have been performed by major symphony orchestras and choruses. Judith is a graduate of The Juilliard School.

TRACKS

I Illumination                                       3:13

II The Snow                                          2:06

III Christmas Joy                                   13:48

