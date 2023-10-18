Itzhak Perlman Unveils 2023/2024 Season Highlights Featuring Tours of His Autobiographical Program & More

In an exciting 2023-2024 season, GRAMMY-winning virtuoso violinist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Itzhak Perlman engages with audiences across the world as he builds on his career as one of the most distinguished classical musicians of our era.

In the 2023/24 season, Mr. Perlman brings his iconic PBS special In the Fiddler's House to San Francisco, Houston, Bethesda and Palm Beach, joined by today's klezmer stars including Hankus Netsky, Andy Statman and members of the Klezmer Conservatory Band. His orchestral engagements include playing and conducting programs with the Houston Symphony on Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and with the Charleston Symphony on Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony, as well as a series of concerto and conducting appearances with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

Perlman continues touring his autobiographical presentation, An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multimedia elements intertwined with performance, with dates in Newark, NJ, Dallas, TX, Costa Mesa, CA and Stony Brook, NY. This season, he also plays recitals across North American cities including Toronto, Los Angeles and Portland with longtime collaborator Rohan De Silva.

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, Perlman began his season with a sold-out concert at The Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda, MD. The program, titled In the Fiddler's House, reoccurs throughout the season and is based on his Emmy Award-winning PBS Special, Great Performances: In the Fiddler's House. Soon to mark its 30th anniversary, this program features Hankus Netsky on saxophone and piano and Andy Statman on clarinet and mandolin, with members of the Klezmer Conservatory Band and additional special guests to be announced.

In the Fiddler's House is also presented this season on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, FL; Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, CA; and Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Jones Hall in Dallas, TX presented by the Houston Symphony.

With pianist and longtime musical partner Rohan De Silva, Perlman performs recitals this season at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ; the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT; at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR; and at Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. He continues recital performances at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC; State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ; and at Mortensen Hall in Hartford, CT. Perlman's final recital and engagement for the 2023/2024 season is presented on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, ON.

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Perlman performed his autobiographical multimedia program An Afternoon/Evening with Itzhak Perlman at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ. He brings the program to AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, TX on Monday, January 15, 2024; to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA on Wednesday, January 24, 2024; and to Stony Brook, NY on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Perlman joins South Carolina's Charleston Symphony on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, for another edition of An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, performing and conducting works from Fritz Kreisler, Erich Korngold, John Williams, Ludwig van Beethoven, and more at the Gaillard Center.

Perlman performed Cinema Serenade to a sold-out audience with the Utah Symphony on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Salt Lake City. He also joined the Brigham Young University Philharmonic for Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in Provo, UT on October 11 and 12, 2023, presented by BYU Arts.

As part of his third and final season as Artistic Partner of the Houston Symphony, Perlman leads the orchestra in a program of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5, Walker's Lyric for Strings, and Vivaldi's "Winter" from The Four Seasons from February 8 to 11, 2024 at Jones Hall. Both in-person tickets and livestream options will be available. Perlman's collaboration with the Houston Symphony commenced in the 2020/21 season, a tenure during which he performs nine programs that feature him in versatile appearances as conductor, soloist, recitalist and presenter, and culminates with In the Fiddler's House in May 2024.

Perlman leads the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in a pair of concerts on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv and on Sunday, March 31, 2024 in Haifa - both featuring Rossini's L'italiana in Algeri, Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 2, Kreisler's Violin Concerto with violinist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9.

He then performs as featured soloist with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Lahav Shani in a program of Strauss's Don Juan, Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3, and Ben-Haim's Symphony No. 2 - first in Tel Aviv from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6, 2024, and then in Jerusalem on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Itzhak Perlman Season Calendar

Thursday, September 28, 2023

In the Fiddler's House

The Music Center at Strathmore | Bethesda, MD

Link: https://www.strathmore.org/events-tickets/in-the-music-center/itzhak-perlman-in-the-fiddler-s-house/

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Recital with Rohan De Silva

Bergen Performing Arts Center | Englewood, NJ

Link: https://www.bergenpac.org/events/detail/itzhak-perlman-with-pianist-rohan-de-silva

Sunday, October 8, 2023

An Afternoon with Itzhak Perlman

New Jersey Performing Arts Center | Newark, NJ

Link: https://www.njpac.org/event/an-afternoon-with-itzhak-perlman/

Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12, 2023

BYU Philharmonic

Brigham Young University | Provo, UT

Link: https://www.utahvalley.com/event/itzhak-perlman-with-the-byu-philharmonic/31955/

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Cinema Serenade

Utah Symphony | Salt Lake City, UT

Link: https://utahsymphony.org/event/id/30754/

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Recital with Rohan De Silva

Ridgefield Playhouse | Ridgefield, CT

Link: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/2023-fall-gala-itzhak-perlman/

Sunday, December 17, 2023

In the Fiddler's House

Kravis Center | West Palm Beach, FL

Link: https://www.kravis.org/events/itzhak-perlman-in-the-fiddlers-house/

Monday, January 15, 2024

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

AT&T Performing Arts Center | Dallas, TX

Link: https://itzhakperlman.com/events/an-evening-with-itzhak-perlman-9/

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Recital with Rohan De Silva

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Portland, OR

Link: https://www.orsymphony.org/concerts-tickets/2324/itzhak-perlman-in-recital/?performanceId=5708

Sunday, January 21, 2024

In the Fiddler's House

Davies Symphony Hall | San Francisco, CA

Link: https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/ITZHAK-PERLMAN

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Recital with Rohan De Silva

Disney Hall | Los Angeles, CA

Link: www.laphil.com/events/performances/2443/2024-01-23/itzhak-perlman

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Segerstrom Center for the Arts | Costa Mesa, CA

Link: www.philharmonicsociety.org/concerts-events/itzhak-perlman

Thursday, February 8 to Sunday, February 11, 2024

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall | Houston, TX

Link: https://houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/perlman-conducts-tchaikovsky-5/

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Charleston Symphony

Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

Link: https://itzhakperlman.com/events/charleston-symphony/

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Recital with Rohan De Silva

Peace Center | Greenville, SC

Link: https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/24-itzhak-perlman

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Recital with Rohan De Silva

State Theatre | New Brunswick, NJ

Link: https://itzhakperlman.com/events/recital-18/

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Recital with Rohan De Silva

Mortensen Hall | Hartford, CT

Link: https://bushnell.org/shows-concerts/itzhak-perlman-in-recital

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Charles Bronfman Auditorium | Tel Aviv, Israel

Link: https://www.ipo.co.il/en/program/itzhak-perlman-conductor/?event_id=37401

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Baruch and Ruth Rappaport Center for Art and Culture | Haifa, Israel

Link: https://www.ipo.co.il/en/program/itzhak-perlman-conductor/?event_id=37403

Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6, 2024

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Charles Bronfman Auditorium | Tel Aviv, Israel

Link: www.ipo.co.il/en/program/itzhak-perlman-plays-mozart-conducted-by-lahav-shani/?event_id=37721

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Jerusalem Theatre | Jerusalem, Israel

Link: www.ipo.co.il/en/program/itzhak-perlman-plays-mozart-conducted-by-lahav-shani/?event_id=37722

Saturday, May 4, 2024

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Staller Center for the Arts | Stony Brook, NY

Link: https://itzhakperlman.com/events/an-evening-with-itzhak-perlman-8/

Sunday, May 12, 2024

In the Fiddler's House

Jones Hall | Houston, TX

Link: https://houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/itzhak-perlman-in-the-fiddlers-house/

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Recital with Rohan De Silva

Roy Thomson Hall | Toronto, ON

Link: https://roythomsonhall.mhrth.com/tickets/itzhak-perlman-and-rohan-de-silva/

About Itzhak Perlman

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.

Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Mr. Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom - the Nation's highest civilian honor - by President Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Mr. Perlman has been honored with 16 GRAMMY Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize.

Mr. Perlman has an exclusive series of classes with Masterclass.com, the premier online education company that enables access to the world's most brilliant minds including Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Helen Mirren, Jodie Foster and Serena Williams, as the company's first classical-music presenter. Available exclusively at www.masterclass.com/ip, his class offers students an intimate and inspirational approach to the world of violin where he covers fundamental techniques, practice strategies, and ways to build a richer sound.

Mr. Perlman has delighted audiences through his frequent appearances on the conductor's podium. He has performed as conductor with the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony, National Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the symphony orchestras of Dallas, Houston, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Montreal and Toronto, as well as at the Ravinia and Tanglewood festivals. He was Music Advisor of the St. Louis Symphony from 2002 to 2004 where he made regular conducting appearances, and he was Principal Guest Conductor of the Detroit Symphony from 2001 to 2005. Internationally, Mr. Perlman has conducted the Berlin Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Philharmonic, English Chamber Orchestra, and the Israel Philharmonic.

Further to his engagements as violinist and conductor, Mr. Perlman is increasingly making more appearances as a speaker. Recent speaking engagements include appearances in Texas at Lamar University, South Dakota with the John Vucurevich Foundation, Washington D.C. for the Marriott Foundation and New York, in conversations with Alan Alda at the 92nd Street Y and Alec Baldwin at New York University.

An award-winning documentary on Mr. Perlman, titled "Itzhak", premiered in October 2017 as the opening film of the 25th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival. It was released theatrically in over 100 cinemas nationwide in March 2018, with international releases that followed in Summer 2018. Directed by filmmaker Alison Chernick, the enchanting documentary details the virtuoso's own struggles as a polio survivor and Jewish émigré and is a reminder why art is vital to life. For more information, visit www.itzhakthefilm.com. In October 2018, the film made its debut on PBS' American Masters in a broadcast throughout the United States.

Mr. Perlman's most recent album features him in a special collaboration with Martha Argerich. Released by Warner Classics, it marked a historic first studio album for this legendary duo exploring masterpieces by Bach, Schumann and Brahms. It had been 18 years since their first album, a live recital from the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. On that momentous occasion in 1998, in addition to recording the material for their initial disc, the pair recorded Schumann's Violin Sonata No. 1. The Schumann Sonata at long last was released in 2016 alongside new material, making the album a fascinating 'then and now' portrait of how two living legends have evolved musically.

Mr. Perlman recorded a bonus track for the original cast recording of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, released on Broadway Records in March 2016. The cast recording features Perlman on a track titled "Excerpts from Fiddler on the Roof," arranged by John Williams.

The year of 2015 brought three record releases in celebration of Mr. Perlman's 70th birthday: A Deutsche Grammophon album with pianist Emanuel Ax performing Fauré and Strauss Sonatas, a 25-disc box set of his complete Deutsche Grammophon and Decca discography, and a 77-disc box set of his complete EMI/Teldec discography titled Itzhak Perlman: The Complete Warner Recordings.

In 2012, Sony released Eternal Echoes: Songs & Dances for the Soul, featuring a collaboration with acclaimed cantor Yitzchak Meir Helfgot in liturgical and traditional Jewish arrangements for chamber orchestra and klezmer musicians, and in 2010, Sony released a recording of Mendelssohn Piano Trios with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax. Highlights of albums over the last two decades have included a Deutsche Grammophon album with Mr. Perlman conducting the Israel Philharmonic, a live recording with Martha Argerich performing Beethoven and Franck Sonatas (EMI); Cinema Serenade featuring popular hits from movies with John Williams conducting (Sony); A la Carte, a recording of short violin pieces with orchestra (EMI) and In the Fiddler's House, a celebration of klezmer music (EMI) that formed the basis of the PBS television special. In 2004, EMI released The Perlman Edition, a limited-edition 15-CD box set featuring many of his finest EMI recordings as well as newly compiled material, and RCA Red Seal released a CD titled Perlman rediscovered, which includes material recorded in 1965 by a young Itzhak Perlman. Other recordings reveal Mr. Perlman's devotion to education, including Concertos from my Childhood with the Juilliard Orchestra under Lawrence Foster (EMI) and Marita and her Heart's Desire, composed and conducted by Bruce Adolphe (Telarc).

Mr. Perlman has entertained and enlightened millions of TV viewers of all ages on popular shows as diverse as The Late Show with David Letterman, Sesame Street, The Frugal Gourmet, The Tonight Show, and various Grammy Awards telecasts. His PBS appearances have included A Musical Toast and Mozart by the Masters, as well as numerous Live from Lincoln Center broadcasts such as The Juilliard School: Celebrating 100 Years. In 2008, he joined renowned chef Jacques Pépin on Artist's Table to discuss the relationship between the culinary and musical arts, and lent his voice as the narrator of Visions of Israel for PBS's acclaimed Visions series. Mr. Perlman hosted the 1994 U.S. broadcast of the Three Tenors, Encore! Live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. During the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006, he performed a live medley from the five film scores nominated in the category of Best Original Score for a worldwide audience in the hundreds of millions. One of Mr. Perlman's proudest achievements is his collaboration with film composer John Williams in Steven Spielberg's Academy Award-winning film Schindler's List, in which he performed the violin solos. He can also be heard as the violin soloist on the soundtrack of Zhang Yimou's film Hero (music by Tan Dun) and Rob Marshall's Memoirs of a Geisha (music by John Williams).

The year of 2018 marked the 60th anniversary of Itzhak Perlman's U.S. debut and appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, which took place on November 2, 1958. This milestone was celebrated with a return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on November 2, 2018 in a special guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Mr. Perlman has a long association with the Israel Philharmonic and has participated in many groundbreaking tours with this orchestra from his homeland. In 1987, he joined the IPO for history-making concerts in Warsaw and Budapest, representing the first performances by this orchestra and soloist in Eastern bloc countries. He again made history as he joined the orchestra for its first visit to the Soviet Union in 1990, and was cheered by audiences in Moscow and Leningrad who thronged to hear his recital and orchestral performances. This visit was captured on a PBS documentary entitled Perlman in Russia, which won an Emmy. In 1994, Mr. Perlman joined the Israel Philharmonic for their first visits to China and India.

Over the past two decades, Mr. Perlman has become actively involved in music education, using this opportunity to encourage gifted young string players. Alongside his wife Toby, his close involvement in the Perlman Music Program has been a particularly rewarding experience, and he has taught full-time at the Program each summer since its founding in 1993. Mr. Perlman currently holds the Dorothy Richard Starling Foundation Chair at the Juilliard School.

Numerous publications and institutions have paid tribute to Itzhak Perlman for the unique place he occupies in the artistic and humanitarian fabric of our times. Harvard, Yale, Brandeis, Roosevelt, Yeshiva and Hebrew universities are among the institutions that have awarded him honorary degrees. He was awarded an honorary doctorate and a centennial medal on the occasion of Juilliard's 100th commencement ceremony in 2005. Itzhak Perlman's presence on stage, on camera, and in personal appearances of all kinds speaks eloquently on behalf of the disabled, and his devotion to their cause is an integral part of his life.

Mr. Perlman has performed multiple times at the White House, most recently in 2012 at the invitation of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama, for Israeli President and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Shimon Peres; and at a State Dinner in 2007, hosted by President George W. Bush and Mrs. Bush, for Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. In 2009, he was honored to take part in the Inauguration of President Obama, premiering a piece written for the occasion by John Williams alongside cellist Yo-Yo Ma, clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gabriela Montero, for an audience of nearly 40 million television viewers in the United States and millions more throughout the world.

Born in Israel in 1945, Mr. Perlman completed his initial training at the Academy of Music in Tel Aviv. An early recipient of an America-Israel Cultural Foundation scholarship, he came to New York and soon was propelled to national recognition with an appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1958. Following his studies at the Juilliard School with Ivan Galamian and Dorothy DeLay, he won the prestigious Leventritt Competition in 1964, which led to a burgeoning worldwide career. Since then, Itzhak Perlman has established himself as a cultural icon and household name in classical music. Learn more at Click Here.

*Photo Credit: Drew Gurian