Internationally Renowned Actor/Singer Brett Brown Returns To Brisbane In CAMERATA

Following a year of outstanding artistic milestones in 2019, including a Helpmann Award nomination for Best Chamber and/or Instrumental Ensemble Concert, Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra, returns to the mainstage with a highly anticipated new theatre-concert work, When The World Was Wide.

Exploring the friendship of two of Australia's most iconic poets and writers, Henry Lawson and Banjo Paterson, When The World Was Wide draws on atmospheric and evocative music performed live by Camerata alongside a selection of poetic works from both writers. Award winning writer and actor, Tama Matheson joins Camerata for this their fifth collaboration.

Camerata is thrilled to welcome singer/actor Brett Brown, direct from London, to perform in this limited season. A graduate of London's prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Brett has sung with Opera Australia, OperaUpClose and the Omega Ensemble. His numerous recitals encompass music from the Baroque to Sam Smith. He is a featured artist on ABC Classic's album Unexpected News which was released this month. Brett's debut solo album will be released in 2020.

As an actor, Brett has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and Shakespeare's Globe, the BBC, in West End plays and musicals and in the Academy award winning film The Theory of Everything. Brett has represented Australia with his solo production of Shakespeare's Henry V at Shakespeare festivals in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Serbia and the United Kingdom.

In this thrilling world premiere new work, written by Tama Matheson, the lives of Henry Lawson and Banjo Patterson will be laid bare. Featuring iconic poetry, Clancy of the Overflow and The Man From Snowy River, alongside music by Sculthorpe and Sutherland, a time of campfires and storytelling amidst the great Australian bush will provide a nostalgic night in the theatre of a time gone by.

With their previously presented theatre works, Camerata continues to receive praise from audiences and critics for these ambitious and adventurous artistic collaborations. Not quite a concert, not quite a play, this piece is a melding of narrative, acting and concert music.

Performing without a conductor, Camerata's string players have established a reputation for passionate, exciting performances which engage audiences of all ages, regardless of their music experience.

Date: Tuesday 26 November 2019 (Toowoomba) &

Thursday 28 November 2019 (Brisbane)

Venue: Empire Church Theatre, Toowoomba &

Concert Hall, QPAC, Brisbane

Bookings: Toowoomba: 1300 655 299 or www.camerata.net.au

Brisbane: qtix 136 246 or www.camerata.net.au

Program:

Excerpts from:

May Brahe/Helen Taylor Bless This House

John Thorn/Henry Lawson The Shame of Going Back

John Thorn/Henry Lawson Faces in the Street

Peter Sculthorpe Port Essington

John Tavener Eternal Memory for Cello and Strings

Miriam Hyde Fantasia on Waltzing Matilda (arranged for Strings)

Cameron Patrick Impressions of Erin for String Orchestra

And selections of poetry and writings by Henry Lawson and Banjo Paterson

Featuring:

Tama Matheson (Actor and Writer)

Brett Brown (Singer and Actor)

Performing without a conductor, Camerata's Artistic Associates and their guests proudly take full ownership of their music-making in the spirit of chamber music to form a thriving, refreshing and acclaimed voice to empower artists, inspire audiences, and enrich communities through music.

Under Artistic Director Brendan Joyce, the group undertakes an annual regional Queensland tour and a subscription concert season in both Brisbane and Toowoomba.

As Artistic Associates, Camerata's players contribute to the strategic direction of Camerata, are integral to the process of programming the season of works, and provide performance and training opportunities for the next generation of Queensland artists through the Upbeat program.

With a reputation for innovation and interesting and adventurous programming, the ensemble is extremely flexible in its repertoire and thrives in collaborations with artists from all art forms.

In 2019 Camerata employed over 80 artists across 75 projects, reaching an audience of 35,000. Camerata's commitment to enriching communities through music continues to grow with its recent annual regional Queensland tour which included the commissioning of a new Australian work, Samuel Dickenson's Returning to the Sand, public performances, education engagements and workshops with local schools, students and kindergartens, and visits to residents in aged care facilities.





