Houston Chamber Choir to Present HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Student Choirs in January

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, will present the 24th annual Hear the Future Invitational Choral Festival on Sunday, Jan. 28 in the beautiful sanctuary of South Main Baptist Church. Each year, the Houston Chamber Choir invites three outstanding school choirs from the Greater Houston area to participate in this festival.

Thousands of students from the area's finest K-12 choral programs have participated in Hear the Future over the years. This year's community concert invites a children's chorus, middle school choir, and high school choir to join the Houston Chamber Choir in concert. It is free and open to the public. The event will entertain and inspire audiences as they “hear” that the future of choral music is bright.

Hear the Future gives audience members a chance to show their support and appreciation for the outstanding work being done by music educators and their talented singers. Always a highlight of the year, our 24th Annual Hear the Future Invitational Choral Festival brings together 11 area school choirs over two days to sing and learn together. Leading Saturday's VIP Masterclass is Dr. Derrick Fox, Professor of Choral Music and Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Creative Endeavors at Michigan State University. On Sunday, we showcase three of our region's finest choirs.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO: This year's three participating ensembles and their gifted directors include: Bay Area Youth Singers, conducted by Nicole Daniel; Cook Middle School, conducted by True Hernandez and Bridgeland High School, conducted by Christopher Fiorini.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at 4 p.m. CT

WHERE: South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

COST: Free

MORE: There is ample parking in the church lot. No tickets are required, and the format is open seating. The festival is appropriate for all ages.

