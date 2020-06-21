Helen Mirren Will Host Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's Virtual Global Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is holding a Global Gala, hosted by Helen Mirren!

The virtual benefit stars Lahav Shani and iconic soloists, including Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth, Yefim Bronfman, Itzhak Perlman, Evgeny Kissin, András Schiff, Gil Shaham, Chen Reiss and Martin Fröst. The program will also include special messages from Zubin Mehta, Gianandrea Noseda and Lahav Shani.

This landmark moment in the IPO's history will be available to stream internationally, free of charge.

Date and time: June 28, 2020 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CET / 9pm IDT

Learn more and register at https://www.afipo.org/event/ipo-global-gala/.

