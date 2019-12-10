Hannah Hillebrand and Eric Nordin to Play One-Time Afternoon Concert - In Their Pajamas

Hannah Hillebrand (cello, Northwest Piano Trio) and Eric Nordin (piano) will play a one-time afternoon concert - in their pajamas - this Sunday, Dec. 15 at Re:sound NW. hannah and eric's holiday pajama jam offers audiences a chance to snuggle up to composers Rachmaninoff, Britten and Popper on a wintry afternoon wearing their own pajamas, if they choose. Proceeds go to local theater company Many Hats Collaboration.

What:

hannah and eric's holiday pajama jam. Two local music luminaries combine forces with a program that includes Sergei Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata in Gminor, Benjamin Britten's Cello Sonata in Cmajor, and Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper. They will play the concert in their pajamas, and audience members are encouraged to wear their own pajamas as well for a free beverage.

Who:

Hannah Hillebrand is a performer and educator who founded and plays with Northwest Piano Trio. She has been a featured soloist with ARCO-PDX and is also a regular member of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Eric Nordin is a composer, music director and performer for theater who has written original works for Oregon Children's Theater, and works frequently at Broadway Rose Theatre Company.

Where and When:

Sunday, December 15 at 2pm

Re:sound NW, 1532 SW Jefferson, 97201

Tickets:

General admission: $35

VIP "Jim Jam" tickets: $45; includes complimentary beer/wine and a homemade baked treat.

Wear your pajamas to the concert to receive a free beverage of your choice!

Purchase tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/manyhatscollaboration/326776#

More info: https://www.manyhatscollaboration.org/#/holiday-pajama-jam/





