HER MUSIC; HER STORY Comes to WQXR, 105.9FM

Her/Music; Her/Story hits the radio waves this Friday night, September 13th @9pm on WQXR, 105.9FM with the first episode of a four-part series featuring the underlooked works of women composers past and present.

Co-creators of the series, pianist Donna Weng Friedman and soprano Allison Charney, transport the listener through the music of great composers including Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, Lili Boulanger, Cecile Chaminade, Gena Branscombe, Kim D. Sherman and Jennifer Higdon, all while revealing personal and intimate details of their lives, loves, struggles and triumphs.

Her/Music;Her/Story, hosted by Allison Charney and Donna Weng Friedman airs on WQXR (105.9FM, www.wqxr.org) on September 13, 20, 27 and October 4th @9pm

See Her/Music;Her/Story live at PREformances with Allison Charney @Merkin Hall on October 24th at 7pm. For tickets go to: https://bit.ly/2lT6CVt





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You