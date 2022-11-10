Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gulf Coast Symphony Presents A CONCERT FOR THE COMMUNITY - Hurricane Ian Relief Fund Raiser

All proceeds benefit the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on November 13, 2022 at 7:00pm for "A Concert for the Community - Hurricane Ian Relief Fund Raiser" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.

The Gulf Coast Symphony along with the Fort Myers Mastersingers, and special guests Mark Sanders, Heather Ivy and Alex Cameron present a concert of hope and healing for the community. Hosted by Peter Busch and Allyson Rae of NBC2. All proceeds benefit the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund.

Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food, home supplies, pet food. The Collaboratory, Harry Chapin Food Bank, and Gulf Coast Humane Society will distribute these donations to local families affected by Hurricane Ian.

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States.

The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC.

For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

A Concert for the Community - Hurricane Ian Relief Fund Raiser
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 7:00pm
Tickets are $17-$27
For ticket call 239.481.4849 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org




