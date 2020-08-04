Grand Teton Music Festival Announces Guest Artists And Programming For MUSIC FROM THE MOUNTAINS

Yefim Bronfman, Jacquelyn Stucker and more will be featured.

Grand Teton Music Festival has announced Music from the Mountains repertoire with Music Director Donald Runnicles, world-renowned pianist Yefim Bronfman, and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker headlining. Persevering through 2020's ever-changing landscape, Music from the Mountains is an online mini-festival showcasing the music, people, and atmosphere that make Grand Teton Music Festival special. Each day from August 17 to 23, GTMF's Facebook page and YouTube channel will feature one new performance at 6 pm MDT with additional segments including interviews and behind-the-scenes vignettes shared throughout the week. Audiences can access all content through a special web page ­- Music from the Mountains - together with full program details and artist information. Content will be available for viewing on YouTube for a limited time after the streaming date.

Music from the Mountains repertoire includes chamber works for string quartet, voice and piano, and small ensemble. With health and safety foremost, all musicians and staff will receive COVID-19 tests prior to participating, and social distancing will be observed.

Music Director Donald Runnicles brings his deep musicality to the piano bench rather than the podium this season, in performances for two pianos with Yefim Bronfman, and two song cycles with soprano Jacquelyn Stucker. He also performs chamber music with Festival Orchestra musicians in selections from Glière's Four Pieces for Horn and Piano and Shostakovich's Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano. Additional repertoire includes Festival Orchestra musicians performing Entr'acte by Caroline Shaw, alongside favorites including Beethoven's Piano Sonata in D major, Op. 10, No. 3, and Schumann's Piano Quintet, both featuring guest pianist Yefim Bronfman. George Walker's String Quartet No. 1, 2nd Movement ("Lyric for Strings") honors the contribution Black composers have made in classical music as well as paying musical tribute to those lost to COVID-19. Walker, a prominent composer who was the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, passed away at the age of 96 on August 23, 2018 - almost exactly two years prior to the scheduled broadcast of the performance.

The Music from the Mountains mini-festival begins with Wagner's "Entrance of the Guests" from Tannhäuser and ends with Britten's Fanfare for St. Edmundsbury, both fanfares performed by Festival Orchestra musicians symbolizing triumph through adversity and hope for the future. Additional chamber music performed by Festival Orchestra musicians includes Dvořák's Terzetto for Two Violins and Viola, Haydn's third London Trio, and Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A major. Jennifer Higdon's interpretation of Amazing Grace for String Quartet complements the mood of our time. Schubert's Quartettsatz and Beethoven's Quartet in F major, Op. 18, No. 1 round out the chamber music performances.

Music Director Donald Runnicles comments, "Music from the Mountains exemplifies what is at the heart of our beloved music festival - musicianship, friendship, tradition and innovation - a selection of repertoire featuring members of the orchestra performed in multiple venues - against the inimitable backdrop of the Grand Tetons, in Dallas and in Atlanta. Next summer, in 2021, we will celebrate the Grand Teton Music Festival's 60th season - may the Music from the Mountains sustain and inspire our audiences until we may once again experience the magic and mystery of great music in person."

Fulfilling the GTMF mission of fostering world-class classical music experiences for audiences in Wyoming proved a unique challenge this year, and programming and planning adjusted through numerous iterations over the last months. GTMF had originally hoped to bring an orchestra with an audience, then with no audience, and then even bringing in an orchestra grew unsafe. Today's announcement represents the GTMF community's commitment, resilience, and creativity to find new ways of fulfilling its mission, while prioritizing everyone's health and safety. Seeing this summer as an opportunity to reach out to viewers around the globe, Music from the Mountains will film in three locations - Jackson, Atlanta, and Dallas - highlighting Festival Orchestra musicians near and far.

FULL PROGRAM DETAILS

Segment One

August 17, 2020 | 6 pm MDT

Wagner - "Entrance of the Guests" from Tannhäuser

Barbara Butler, trumpet

Charles Geyer, trumpet

Charles Daval, trumpet

Richard Brown, snare drum

Dvořák - Terzetto in C major for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 74

Madeline Adkins, violin

Jennifer Ross, violin

Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola

Glière - Four Pieces for Horn and Piano, Op. 35 (selections)

Gail Williams, horn

Donald Runnicles, piano

Segment Two

August 18, 2020 | 6 pm MDT

Brahms - Hungarian Dances (selections)

Dvořák - Slavonic Dances (selections)

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Donald Runnicles, piano

Shostakovich - Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano

Madeline Adkins, violin

Jennifer Ross, violin

Donald Runnicles, piano

Segment Three

August 19, 2020 | 6 pm MDT

George Walker - String Quartet No. 1, 2nd Movement ("Lyric for Strings")

Beethoven - Quartet in F major, Op. 18, No. 1, 1st Movement

Schubert - Quartettsatz in C minor, D. 703

Christopher Pulgram, violin

Sissi Yuqing Zhang, violin

Paul Murphy, viola

Daniel Laufer, cello

Haydn - London Trio No. 3 in G major, Hob. IV:3

Christina Smith, flute

Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe

Andrew Brady, bassoon

Segment Four

August 20, 2020 | 6 pm MDT

Beethoven - Piano Sonata No. 7 in D major, Op. 10, No. 3

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Segment Five

August 21, 2020 | 6 pm MDT

Mozart - Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581

Angela Fuller Heyde, violin

Eunice Keem, violin

Meredith Kufchak, viola

Christopher Adkins, cello

Gregory Raden, clarinet

Jennifer Higdon - Amazing Grace for String Quartet

Angela Fuller Heyde, violin

Eunice Keem, violin

Meredith Kufchak, viola

Christopher Adkins, cello

Segment Six

August 22, 2020 | 6 pm MDT

Schumann - Frauenliebe und -leben

Debussy - Ariettes oubliées

Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano

Donald Runnicles, piano

Segment Seven

August 23, 2020 | 6 pm MDT

Caroline Shaw - Entr'acte

Madeline Adkins, violin

Jennifer Ross, violin

Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola

Matthew Johnson, cello

Schumann - Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44

Madeline Adkins, violin

Jennifer Ross, violin

Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola

Matthew Johnson, cello

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Britten - Fanfare for St. Edmundsbury

Barbara Butler, trumpet

Charles Geyer, trumpet

Charles Daval, trumpet

About the Grand Teton Music Festival

Over seven weeks each summer, Grand Teton Music Festival unites over 200 celebrated orchestral musicians led by Music Director Donald Runnicles. These musicians represent over 60 orchestras and nearly 50 institutions of higher learning throughout Europe and North America.

Grand Teton Music Festival is one of America's leading summer classical music festivals. Recognized by The New York Times as one of the top ten music festivals in the U.S. and chosen by BBC Music Magazine as the "Festival of Choice 2020," it is the most prominent arts organization in the state of Wyoming and a national treasure.

As the single largest performing arts presenter in Jackson Hole with nearly 100 annual events, GTMF presents yearlong programming that includes monthly community concerts, a Winter Festival in February, the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series, and education programs for Teton County students.

