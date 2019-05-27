Gerard Schwarz Named New Artistic And Music Director Of Palm Beach Symphony

Palm Beach Symphony announced today that Gerard Schwarz has accepted the position of artistic and music director beginning with the 2019-2020 season, the orchestra's 46th year. Schwarz succeeds Ramón Tebar, who held the position since 2009.

Palm Beach Symphony audiences were treated to a preview of Schwarz's mastery at the podium when he led the orchestra in its final masterworks performance of the 2018-2019 season, featuring guest soloist Leon Fleisher, in a program of Mozart and Bruckner at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The concert received both audience and critical acclaim that at times bordered on wishful foreshadowing with South Florida Classical Review reporting that Schwarz showed his mettle in rallying the 75-piece Palm Beach Symphony orchestra "to impressive heights," adding that "Miami concertgoers have much to look forward to" given Schwarz's plan to spend more time in South Florida with his recent appointment to Miami's Frost School of Music.

Known the world over as an accomplished conductor, musician, composer, author, and award-winning recording artist, Schwarz has a reputation for developing world-class orchestras. He currently serves as Music Director of the All-Star Orchestra and the Eastern Music Festival and will join the Frost School of Music in fall 2019 as Distinguished Professor of Music, Conducting, and Orchestral Studies. Schwarz completed his 26th and final season as Seattle Symphony Music Director in 2011 and now serves as its Conductor Laureate. His previous positions as Music Director include New York's Mostly Mozart Festival, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the New York Chamber Symphony. In his nearly five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor, Schwarz has received hundreds of honors and accolades including seven Emmy Awards, 14 GRAMMY nominations, eight ASCAP Awards and numerous Stereo Review and Ovation Awards.

"Our ability to attract a music director the caliber of Gerard Schwarz speaks to the quality of our orchestra and the vitality of our organization, which is bolstered by a core group of loyal supporters that we anticipate will grow in size ad diversity as we develop more innovative programming under Schwarz's visionary artistic leadership," said Palm Beach Symphony Board President Dale McNulty.

In his first official act as music director, Schwarz has programmed a masterworks series that will bring Palm Beach Symphony into a new era of innovation and diversity, with a smartly crafted season that features the works of both traditional and living composers; shines a spotlight on women as composers and musicians; welcomes a diverse roster of high-profile guest artists; and blends it all seamlessly to create a thematic orchestral experience like none other offered by Palm Beach Symphony in its 46-year history.

"Accepting the Music Director position at the Palm Beach Symphony is my great honor," said Schwarz. "During a wonderful week with the orchestra this season, I experienced their dedication to excellence, and I quickly realized what a superb orchestra they are. It is an unusually musical ensemble, and I believe we can accomplish a great deal together. There is exceptional staff and board leadership, and depth in both that also speaks to the continued growth of the orchestra in all ways. Of course, Palm Beach is a magical place, and I believe that the Palm Beach Symphony adds a great deal to that magic."

Schwarz will reveal the full season in June, and fans of Palm Beach Symphony will be invited to purchase subscriptions to both the masterworks and chamber music series, with options to add music extras, including Symphony Sessions lunch-and-learns and Meet the Artist events.





