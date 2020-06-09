GatherNYC Launches 'Mindful Minutes' With Pianist Lara Downes' Celebration of Music by Black Composers

GatherNYC, the revolutionary weekly concert series normally held at SubCulture in downtown Manhattan, will this week kick off Mindful Minutes by GatherNYC: brief live-streamed performances several times a week at 11am, featuring artists from the GatherNYC community and beyond. At the core of the series' mission since its inception in 2018 has been to create a welcoming, diverse and inclusive community.



"Mindful Minutes" begins with a collection of performances by pianist Lara Downes, one of the most impactful artistic voices of our time. Ms. Downes will be sharing the works of Black composers, beginning with her powerful rendition of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Deep River" on Tuesday, June 9 at 11am EST on Facebook live:



https://www.facebook.com/GatherNewYork/videos/891106704721646/



Future performance dates and artists will be announced on GatherNYC's social media channels:



Facebook: @GatherNewYork

Instagram: @gather_nyc



The videos will be broadcast on GatherNYC's Facebook page, and though they will be public, donations are welcome. GatherNYC stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and will donate 10% of all funds raised to the NAACP. The remaining funds will compensate the performers during this difficult time.



