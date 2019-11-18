Four Levels of Orchestras in InterSchool Orchestras of New York to Be Featured In The Winter Celebration

The Winter Celebration concert features the four levels of orchestras in InterSchool Orchestras of New York including Morningside, Carnegie Hill, Concert Orchestra and the ISO Symphony, conducted by Dr. Matt Rotjan, Steve Rochen, Joseph Meyers, and Barry Stern respectively. The ISO Symphony will be joined on stage by Renée Manning and members of Mingus Dynasty, providing a snapshot of ISO's dynamic season and showcasing the achievement of the students.

The Winter Celebration will take place at Symphony Space's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Upper Level, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025 at 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Tickets can be purchased for $30 at isorch.org until the concert.

"The InterSchool Orchestras of New York (ISO), a nonprofit organization, is changing the face of youth orchestra music with its focus on cross-cultural genres in announcing its 2019-2020 Season in New York City. New partnerships with many diverse and prestigious organizations highlight the rich cultural heritage of the City and expose young musicians to a wide range of musical collaborations." - Musical America

Renée Manning is a widely celebrated vocalist/composer and has been educating students for the past 35 years. During her 10 years as instructor and Vocal Chair at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, she has been awarded several grants including Met Life grants for her choral work with Prospect Hill Senior Center, Brooklyn. Renée has toured, performed and recorded with the likes of Taj Mahal, Carmen McRae, Dizzy Gillespie, David "Fat Head" Newman, Nat Adderley, Mel Lewis Orchestra, Mingus Big Band, Chico O'Farrill Orchestra, George Gruntz Big Band, David Amram, actor John Ventimiglia and many others. She has developed her own vocal method which has achieved extraordinary results with seniors, children and people of all ages and disciplines. Renée is the Co-Founder of Excelsior Music Studio where she teaches this unique method.

The nimble and expert Mingus Dynasty was the first band Sue Mingus organized after Charles Mingus's death in 1979. Although big bands like the Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey bands had continued to perform after their leader passed on, a similar legacy never existed for smaller ensembles. Because Mingus always said he was first and foremost a composer, and because he left behind over 300 compositions that deserved to be played, a band carrying on his music became a natural, if unanticipated, mission. For the sake of authenticity, the first Dynasty bands were expected to include only musicians who had actually performed with Mingus-except for the bass player, of course. Today, nearly forty years later, the rich legacy of Mingus music ignites the bandstand while new generations of musicians-many of them not even alive during the composer's lifetime-add their individual voices and continue to interpret and build on his compositions. Together they transform a musical legacy into a modern creative force. As jazz journalist Nat Hentoff once intimated, Mingus Music is one of the more absorbing phenomena in jazz.

Founded in 1972 and incorporated in 1974, the InterSchool Orchestras of New York (ISO) began with a single orchestra of 20 children. Today, ISO serves more than 250 children, creating opportunities for school-aged children in New York City to make music together through four tiered level orchestras. ISO provides a nurturing environment where all children can realize their personal best, achieve high artistic standards, and share music with the community. The ensembles perform in major concert halls, schools and community centers, bringing great music to over 7,000 people annually. Generous financial aid and scholarships ensure that every child can participate. For more information, please visit http://isorch.org/.

All ISO concerts and educational programs are made possible in part with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. In addition, ISO is generously supported with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

EVENT:

WINTER CELEBRATION:

INTERSCHOOL ORCHESTRAS OF NEW YORK

Featuring Mingus Dynasty and Renée Manning

Young musicians from InterSchool Orchestras of New York present a Winter Celebration featuring a collaboration with Mingus Dynasty.

DATE:

Sunday, December 8th, 2019

TIME:

5:30 pm

LOCATION:

Symphony Space

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

Upper Level, 2537 Broadway, New York City





