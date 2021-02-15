Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Festival de la Voix, 8th edition announced! Featuring virtual concerts from March 14 to April 10 of performances in the West Island (venues in Lachine, Dorval, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, Lachine and Hudson), Festival de la Voix brings communities and all ages together to enjoy music and the power of the human voice, now available to be appreciated around the world.

This 8th edition offers four eclectic concerts, as well as three exceptional workshops. The mix of styles and voices includes The Best of Broadway (belt it out at home), Roots, Blues and Spirituals (Rob Lutes, Dr. Floydd Ricketts, Alexander Asher) and QUARTOM (male vocal quartet).

February 28: Special webcast performance, excerpt from Handel's Messiah from Maison symphonique (Place des Arts), available until March 14. Presented by Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble vocal Arts-Québec and Festival de la Voix

Workshops include Dr. Claudel Callender (vocal technique), Connie Kaldor (songwriting), and Natalie Choquette (soloists master class)

DETAILS:

Festival de la Voix 8th edition, March 14-April 10, 2021

Tickets by donation

For information about artists, concerts, workshops and venues: festivaldelavoix.com