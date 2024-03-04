Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024/25 Season At The Winspear Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its 2024/25 season at the Winspear Centre, promising audiences another unforgettable year of live music experiences. Subscriptions for the upcoming season are now available for purchase.

The ESO will welcome back an exciting array of guest soloists and conductors, featuring beloved favourites such as Sara Davis Buechner, Tony DeSare, Sarah Slean, and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins. Leading the orchestra in captivating performances will be renowned conductors Bill Eddins, Jean-Marie Zeitouni, Bernard Labadie, and Jack Everly. Joining them will be a talented group of artists making their ESO debuts, including conductors Carolyn Kuan, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Naomi Woo, Karen Kamensek, and Nicolas Ellis, as well as soloists clarinetist Narek Arutyunian, cellist Luka Coetzee (winner of the 2023 International Paulo Cello Competition), pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko (winner of the 2022 Shean Competition), and Illia Ovcharenko (winner of the 2022 Honens International Piano Competition). Additionally, ESO Resident Conductor Cosette Justo Valdés will lead several exciting programs throughout the season, promising an unforgettable lineup of performances.

The 2024/25 season launches with an electrifying start as esteemed guest conductor Bob Bernhardt takes the stage at Symphony Under the Sky at Snow Valley, offering audiences a tantalizing preview of the musical thrills that lie ahead. The season will feature 23 Classical series programs highlighting unique works from the classical canon. Additionally, the Robbins Pops series makes a return with vibrant arrangements of music by celebrated composers such as Cole Porter, along with soulful hits from R&B legends like Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston. Christmas at the Winspear, presented by The Robbins Foundation, promises beloved favourites including Handel's Messiah, co-produced with the Richard Eaton Singers, and A Very Merry Pops, ensuring a festive season for all. The popular New Music and Pairings series will offer shorter programs with numerous ESO premieres, while the Symphony for Kids series, presented by Imperial Oil, will provide an ideal introduction to orchestral music for children and families.

"As we embark on the journey of the 2024/25 season, we're thrilled to unveil an extraordinary lineup of performances that promise to inspire and captivate audiences," says Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov, President and CEO of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and Winspear Centre. "From the return of cherished guest soloists and conductors to the introduction of talented artists making their ESO debuts, this season is poised to offer unforgettable musical experiences for our community. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the power of live music and the joy it brings to our lives."

Season features include:

Robbins Pops: Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter | October 11 & 12, 2024

Join your ESO for an unforgettable evening as award winning musician Tony DeSare and featured artists breathe new life into Cole Porter's timeless classics. From "Night and Day" to "I Get a Kick Out of You," experience the magic of Porter's sophisticated and sexy songs like never before.

Classics: The Nutcracker & Mozart | November 28, 2024

Get ready for a journey through musical history featuring nostalgic selections from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky. Conducted by Nicolas Ellis in his ESO debut, with the enchanting melodies of Sarah Pollard on flute and the Cantilon Chamber Choir, this concert will transport you to a world of wintery cheer.

Specials: Handel's Messiah | December 13 & 14, 2024

This timeless holiday favourite returns to the Winspear stage, conducted by Timothy Shantz and featuring the Richard Eaton Singers alongside your ESO. Experience the magic of Handel's cherished masterpiece, complete with its iconic "Hallelujah" chorus and uplifting choral sections.

New Music: Celebration - The Music of John Estacio | March 21, 2025

The ESO celebrate our first Composer in Residence John Estacio, whose colourful and cinematic sonorities have electrified Edmonton Symphony audiences for over 30 years. You'll also hear works by mature composers who he mentored when they were local high school students for our Young Composer Project (which he created). Don't miss this fantastic evening of music, conducted by our Resident Conductor Cosette Justo Valdés.

Classics: The Complete Beethoven Concertos: Part 1 & 2 | May 2 & 3, 2025

Internationally acclaimed pianist Marc-André Hamelin joins the ESO for a rare performance of all five of Beethoven's Piano Concertos over the course of two evenings. Concertos No. 1, 2, and 3 will be featured in this exciting concert.

Symphony For Kids: Symphonic Buzz - The History of Music | May 25, 2025

Led by Cosette Justo Valdés, Buzz Brass joins the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra to offer young audiences an incomparable odyssey that travels through space and time at a thrilling tempo to explore the history of music of the Western world from pre- historic times to the present day.

Subscription packages are now on sale with single tickets available to the public on July 24, 2024. Symphony Under the Sky at Snow Valley single tickets available May 23, 2024. Full 2024/25 season details and subscription options at www.winspearcentre.com/NewSeason