Early Music Vancouver Announces 2022 Winter And Spring Season

Early Music Vancouver continues its return to live performance with the announcement of its 2022 Winter & Spring Season. Following this past fall's limited-capacity return to live performance, the upcoming 2022 season opens its halls to full capacity with an invigorating series of concerts that transport audiences to great cities of the world at turning points in musical history. To complement the live performance season, EMV will also continue its popular EMV Digital Concert Hall, with the addition of four new virtual offerings.



"Since March of 2020, many of us have been hungering to resume our travels. As the world slowly opens up, our 2022 Winter & Spring program whets this appetite with musical excursions to Vienna, Paris, Italy, and more," says Suzie LeBlanc, Artistic and Executive Director of EMV. "While we have typically focused upon the composer in our programming, many of our upcoming concerts focus instead upon a specific place and time. The result is to feel immersed in the very texture of the city or state's culture in this era - and to feel a tangible connection to the culture of its day. We look forward to sharing these illuminating, mind-expanding experiences with our patrons."



EMV's Live Winter & Spring Season Includes:



THE (VERY) FIRST VIENNESE SCHOOL

Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Christ Church Cathedral

Throughout the 1600's, long before the great Classical Period, Vienna was a thriving hotbed of musical output and innovation. This journey through the great Hapsburg city and the court of Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand II is led by acclaimed ensemble Quicksilver. These globe-trotting "rock stars within the early music scene" (New York Times) arrive in Vancouver amidst a release tour for the concert's titular album.



THE STORY OF THE MADRIGAL

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Christ Church Cathedral

Arrive on the sun-drenched streets of 1500's Italy, where a new musical expression is being born. The award-winning vocalists of Profeti della Quinta ensemble trace the evolution of the madrigal from the early masterworks of Cipriano de Rore and the harmonic eccentricities of Carlo Gesualdo to Claudio Monteverdi's revolutionary innovations that would ultimately usher in the Baroque era.



WOMEN OF NOTE

Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Christ Church Cathedral

Forgotten or ignored by history, the five females featured in this program were icons in their day - sharing stages and friendship with such musical giants as Haydn and Mozart. Join Director Alexander Weimann and Pacific Baroque Orchestra as they rediscover musical gems from women whose musical genius was matched only by their boldly-led lives.



PASSPORT SERIES: CASTILLE TO SAMARKAND

Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Kay Meek Arts Centre

Throughout the 15th and 16th centuries, the Persian and Ottoman empires were in constant cultural exchange with Spain. In this rare concert, music of the Spanish Renaissance enters in dialogue with manuscripts uncovered from Topkapi and Samarkand monasteries and libraries, with acclaimed early music specialists Accademia del Piacere and Ensemble Constantinople representing either side of the discourse.



BEETHOVEN & LISZT: A MUSICAL AFFINITY

Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Christ Church Cathedral

In 1836 at the Salle Erard in Paris, a 24-year old Franz Liszt sat down at the keyboard to premiere Beethoven's infamously challenging and tumultuously complex Piano Sonata No. 29 Op. 106. While it would be Liszt's final public performance of a sonata, the piece would deeply impact him and lead him to publish, transpose, and teach it in later years. Performing on EMV's recently acquired copy of an 1819 Graf fortepiano, Russia's sought-after historical keyboardist Olga Pashchenko will explore the connection between the two composers with a program including Beethoven's towering Piano Sonata No. 29 and some of Liszt's most introspective compositions.



IMAGINARIO: AN IMAGINARY SONGBOOK OF RENAISSANCE SPANISH MUSIC

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Pacific Spirit Church

Of the thousands of guitar-like vihuelas built in the 16th century, only five or six are known to exist today. In this imaginative exploration, Ariel Abramovich picks up the forgotten instrument and is joined by illustrious Argentian soprano María Cristina Kiehr in a program that blends truth and fiction by interweaving segments of the surviving seven books of vihuela repertoire with manuscripts of the era. The resulting imaginary songbook is a musical joy that teases at the mystery of the vihuela's disappearance.



LES PLAISIRS DU LOUVRE

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Centuries before its modern-day existence as home to the Mona Lisa, the Louvre was the glittering seat of the French royalty's power. Echoing through its halls were the sound of elegant ballets commissioned by the bombastic Sun King; infectious 'air de cour' that leaped from court to salon to streets; and dramatic musical settings of epic classical tales. Directed by Sébastien Daucé, the singers and instrumentalists of Lyon's Ensemble Correspondances will lead audiences through the music of night, love, mystery, and mythology that once rang out among the Louvre galleries.



PASSPORT SERIES: KALHOR & TABASSIAN IN DIALOGUE

Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm | Kay Meek Arts Centre

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:30pm | Roundhouse Community Centre

From dawn to dusk, music reigns among the stars of Persian civilization. In a fascinating and intricate exchange, Grammy winner and founding member of Yo Yo Ma's Silk Road Ensemble Kayhan Kalhor is joined by celebrated Iranian-Canadian artist Kiya Tabassian. Performing on setar (the original Persian version of the modern sitar) and singing, the two artists dive into a duelling improvisation that builds into something utterly transcendent.





EMV's 2022 Winter & Spring Digital Concert Hall Series Includes:



PROPHETS OUTSIDE THEIR COUNTRY - CORELLI & THE ITALIANS

Streaming by Fee Starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Chloe Kim, Violin; Pacific Baroque Orchestra; Alexander Weimann, Director



PARDESSUS IN PARADISE - J.S. BACH & HIS FRENCH CONTEMPORARIES

Streaming by Donation Starting Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Mélisande Corriveau, Pardessus de Viole; Eric Milnes, Harpsichord



WOMEN OF NOTE

Streaming by Fee Starting Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30pm

Pacific Baroque Orchestra; Alexander Weimann, Director



PASSPORT SERIES: CASTILLE TO SAMARKAND

Streaming by Fee for 48 Hours Starting Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Accademia del Piacere; Ensemble Constantinople



GUIDED BY VOICES WITH BACH'S CELLO SUITE NO. 6 | DCH

Streaming by Donation Starting Wednesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:30pm

Elinor Frey, Cello



PASSPORT SERIES: KALHOR & TABASSIAN IN DIALOGUE

Streaming by Fee for 48 Hours Starting Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM



Unless otherwise noted, Digital Concert Hall broadcasts will be available for one month.