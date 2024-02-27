Music Legend Diana Ross Comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center This May

Diana Ross, radiant icon and legendary entertainer, brings her Beautiful Love Performances Legacy Tour to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 17 at 8:00PM.

After a record-breaking world tour and a recent sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall, Ms. Ross returns to the Tri-State area to share a lifetime of memories with her iconic hits.

The timeless classics include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "Stop! In the Name of Love", "Upside Down", “I'm Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love,” and many more. With a celebrated legacy that and countless accolades, including the Kennedy Center Honors and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Ms. Ross continues to touch the hearts all around the world. Don't miss a special night of Beautiful Love and music.

Tickets

Tickets are $59, $89, $119, $149 and $249 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, March 1 at 10:00AM.