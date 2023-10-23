Death Of Classical Presents Sybarite 5 In the New York Premiere Of Jackson Greenberg's APARTMENTS, November 29

Philadelphia-born, LA-based composer Jackson Greenberg, whose output includes both avant-garde experimental works and award-winning Hollywood film soundtracks, is issuing two recordings in October.

His album The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes, in which he radically transforms a recording of an earlier work via real-time analog effects, will be released by CMNTX Records in cassette and digital formats on Friday, October 27. The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes can be preordered at Bandcamp.

His open-score piece Apartments, for string quintet, tape loops, and live AM radio, receives its debut recording on Sybarite 5's new album Collective Wisdom, a CD/vinyl/digital release coming out Friday, October 20 on Bright Shiny Things (pre-order here). The album also includes first recordings of works by Curtis Stewart, Jessica Meyer, and Michael Gilbertson.

To mark the occasion, there will be two release shows. As part of its Crypt Lab series, Sybarite 5 will give the New York premiere of Apartments on On Wednesday, November 29 (7 pm) at the Church of the Intercession, 550 W. 155th. St. in NYC, in support of Collective Wisdom. Tickets are $70, available through Death of Classical.

For The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes, a string quartet will perform the title work with live signal processing by Alex Ring Gray at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3 W. 65th St., NYC), presented by CMNTX. The event will also celebrate Emanuel Ayvas's new album AMMA, also out on CMNTX. Tickets are $20, available through Eventbrite.

The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes is based on a 2012 recording of Greenberg's senior thesis at Princeton, where he studied with Steve Mackey, Paul Lansky, and Dmitri Tymoczko. He composed A Metropolitan Man (String Quartet No. 1) while his grandfather, an Auschwitz survivor who had a lifelong love of chamber music, was in hospice. It was performed by Charles Yang and Eric Silberger (violins), Cong Wu (viola), and Tavi Ungerleider (cello).

Ten years later, following the death of his other grandfather, Greenberg decided to rework the piece as a dual memorial. He played back the original recording into the mixing board through various analog guitar pedals and effects boxes in real time, warping, distorting, and obscuring portions of the piece to unsettling effect – as if the music itself were a difficult, possibly unreliable memory. Says Greenberg, "The title, The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes, represents an exploration of inherited trauma, and how that becomes diffused and expressed throughout generations."

Regarding the piece's third movement, The Latter Years A, Brad Rose of Foxy Digitalis wrote, "String arrangements swirl with urgency and anticipation...pushing beyond electronic interference in search of escape. Memories are transformed into sonic missives...[and] burn to the ground."

In Apartments, the members of Sybarite 5 navigate their way through a collection of fragments at their own pace. Writes Greenberg, "Apartments explores the intersection between everyday sounds (rain, electrical wires, coffee machines), human communication (via string instruments) and current events (via AM news radio).

"The instruments of this piece represent different humans living in different apartments. Some people live alone (the bass), and other couples live together (the violins, the cello and the viola). People hear conversations muffled through the walls. Maybe they are talking about the same things. Maybe they are attempting to converse with their partner but are unable to truly hear them. Maybe they long to connect with neighbors but lack the courage to knock on their door. Or maybe they all transcend society's unspoken boundaries and come together for a singular moment. A singular conversation."

Along with his experimental concert works, Jackson Greenberg is an award-winning composer of music for TV and film. After completing studies at Princeton, the Royal College of Music, and USC's Thornton School of Music, he worked as an assistant for legendary film composer Randy Newman. Since then, he has written music for over twenty film and TV projects, including two Oscar-nominated documentaries (Cartel Land, 2015 and Audible for Netflix, 2022).

Jackson has recently been chosen to write the score for Madu, a Disney Original Documentary feature on Anthony Mmesoma Madu, the eleven-year-old ballet dancer from Nigeria who came to the world's attention when a video of him dancing in the rain outside his school went viral, gaining millions of views. As a result of the video, Madu earned a scholarship to American Ballet Theatre's summer program in 2021, and is continuing his studies at the Elmhurst Ballet School in the UK. As part of his soundtrack, Jackson will compose the music that Anthony dances to in the film. The directors are Oscar nominee Matt Ogens, with whom Greenberg worked on Audible, and Kachi Benson. Madu is slated for release in Spring 2024.

The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes –..T R A C K...L I S T

1. Embarkation (1:30)

2. Adagio for a Broken Home (4:42)

3. The Latter Years A (2:21)

4. The Latter Years B (3:47)

5. The Latter Years C (5:05)

6. The Latter Years D (2:06)

7. The Latter Years E (1:25)

