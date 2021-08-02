David Bernard and the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Release 'Sounds Of America', September 10

For the latest release in their series of recordings on Recursive Classics, the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony under Music Director David Bernard stay closer to home in repertoire terms, with their new album 'Sounds Of America'.

The New York City-based orchestra touch three of the 'Mount Rushmore' of iconic American composers - Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein (who would take up the fourth Mount Rushmore spot can be the subject of a lively debate after enjoying the album!). And, at the same time, the new album is a continuation of where their last - 'The Late Dvořák Symphonies' left off, as Dvořák in his Ninth Symphony focused on the 'New World'...

Jon Manasse, one of America's most admired wind players (principal clarinetist for the American Ballet Theater Orchestra, for the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra and for the Orchestra of St. Luke's - and previously for the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra), is the soloist in Copland's Clarinet Concerto. An acknowledged masterpiece of the repertoire, there are fewer extant recordings of this concerto than might be expected, and Manasse's many fans will doubtless be excited to hear his interpretation.

The other three works on the recording are benchmarks of the repertoire - Barber's Adagio for Strings, Copland's Appalachian Spring Suite, and Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. In a compelling booklet note, David Bernard argues that at least three of these works reach back to Bach for their inspirations, while the Bernstein might be viewed as a response to what the innovations of the other three. The main booklet notes are by David Patrick Stearns.

Early reviews for the previous release, "The Late Dvořák Symphonies", have been extremely positive, including this from Classical Candor: "A bargain upon a bargain upon a bargain..The orchestra responds to Bernard's direction with precision and gusto...the music dancing in lithe, flowing rhythms throughout while projecting poignancy and pathos...fervent commitment...evocative elegance...boldness, vitality, and incisiveness. Another invigorating reading from Bernard."

'Sounds Of America' will be released on September 10th. Listening/purchase options (Apple Music, Spotify et al) are updated here: https://orcd.co/pacssoundsofamerica.