Danny Bacher Will Stream a Live Show With Metropolitan Zoom

Singer/saxophonist and entertainer extraordinaire, Danny Bacher, joins forces with Metropolitan Zoom for a new and true one-of-a-kind event brought directly to your home! Don't miss this unforgettable night of swingin' jazz, American popular song, storytelling and laughs in this virtual night club experience.

The performance will be staged as a nightclub setting. and virtual audience members are expected to dress appropriately, put their cameras on, keep at an appropriate distance and at eye level, as well as to connect the sound to a sound system or headphones. This is to ensure that the experience shared by both the performer and audience is optimized for a great virtual experience.

TIME OF SHOW:

London 12am+1

N.Y.C. 7pm

Chicago 6pm

Denver 5pm

L.A. 4pm

This exciting and unique performance will allow you, the audience, to participate by affecting the performance with your appearance and reactions. The virtual nightclub experience will be as powerful in your mind as an action-packed movie or well-written novel with the entertainment value you've been craving.

By entering the virtual venue, you consent to video/audio recording and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction to be used for news, web casts, promotional purposes, telecasts, advertising, inclusion on websites, social media, or any other purpose by MetropolitanZoom.com.

