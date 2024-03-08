Congressional Chorus Will Perform WE DO - A Choral Celebration Of Love

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Congressional Chorus will perform its second concert of the 2023-2024 season, We Do, on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. Congressional Chorus, a multi-generational family of choruses reflecting the diversity of our nation's capital, champions American music. Our mission is to inspire people to embrace our common humanity through choral music.

We Do is a profound exploration and celebration of love's universality and transformative power. This music compels us to give more love in our lives, reminding us that love is our most valuable resource and our pathway to fostering compassion.



Congressional Chorus gives the DC premiere of Scot Hanna-Weir's Four Principles of Marriage and The Hope of Loving by Jake Runestad, combining artistic expression with a powerful social message. Hanna-Weir transforms legal text from Obergefell v. Hodges – the landmark Supreme Court decision upholding the right to same-sex marriage – into a poetic libretto, while Runestad weaves together the writings of spiritual mystics, capturing the various ways we respond to and act on our ideas of love.