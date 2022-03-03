Conductor Rossen Milanov to Return to Symphony in C for March Concert

Symphony in C will welcome back former Music Director Rossen Milanov on March 12th at 8 pm. The concert at Rutgers University-Camden's Gordon Theater Maestro Milanov led Symphony in C from 2000-2015, and currently serves as Music Director of the Columbus and Princeton Symphonies, among others. The brilliant young violinist William Hagen, who thrilled the audience in 2018 with his stunning performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, returns to perform Sibelius' Violin Concerto, Op. 47 in D minor. The concert closes with Brahms' powerful Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op. 68.

COVID 19 Protocols for all concerts: The health and safety of our audience members is our primary concern. All audience members must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear face masks at all times. Booster shots are also required for everyone eligible. Please bring your vaccination card or a photo on your phone to show prior to entry. The concert hall will be limited to 300 audience members. The concerts will be presented without a pre-concert talk, an intermission, or program books, and last no more than 90 minutes.

A limited number of tickets are available now and range in price from $24 - $51. All tickets may be purchased online at www.SymphonyinC.org or by calling 856-963-6683.

Symphony in C performances and programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the William G. Rohrer Charitable Foundation, and the Theodore Presser Foundation. Symphony in C is a member of the South Jersey Cultural Alliance (SJCA). Symphony in C concerts are wheelchair accessible. Assistive listening devices are available at all season concerts.

About Symphony in C:

Symphony in C is one of three professional training orchestras in the United States preparing musicians and conductors who are on the cusp of world-class careers through concert, educational outreach and professional development programs. Performing at the Gordon Theater at Rutgers Camden Center for the Arts in Camden, New Jersey, Symphony in C serves over 90,000 people annually through its critically-acclaimed concert series, educational outreach programs and radio broadcasts. Symphony in C has been designated a Major Arts Institution by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and strives to continue making artistic, educational, and economic impact on a regional, national and global scale.

Photo Credit: Rossen Milanov's website